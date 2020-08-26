Attivo Networks : Honored in Three Categories in the 15th Annual 2020 IT World Awards®

Company Recognized with Awards for its Insider Threat Detection, Endpoint Security and Active Directory Protection Solutions

Attivo Networks®, an award-winning leader in deception for cybersecurity threat detection, announced today that it was named a winner in three categories in the 15th Annual 2020 Network Product Guide’s IT World Awards®. The Attivo ThreatDefend® Platform took home gold in the Insider Threat Detection Solutions category for its efficiency in quickly and reliably detecting unauthorized threat activity and silver in the Endpoint Security category based on its ability to boost endpoint detection performance by an average of 42%. The company’s newest solution, ADSecure, which delivers revolutionary protection technology for hiding and denying access to Active Directory objects, took silver in the New Product-Service of the Year category.

The esteemed annual IT World Awards program evaluates global industry leaders on product and service innovations and management, organizational performance, successful deployments, executive and management teams, customer satisfaction, and public relations in information technology and cybersecurity. Judges from a broad spectrum of industry experts from around the world evaluated each submission, and their average scores determined the 2020 award winners.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized again by the coveted IT World Awards in three distinct categories where we have concentrated our efforts this year,” said Tushar Kothari, CEO at Attivo Networks. “Being honored for our Insider Threat Detection, Endpoint Security, and Active Directory protection solutions is a testament to the ground-breaking innovation that Attivo brings to its customers.”

Attivo Networks has continuously expanded its detection technology portfolio to help enterprise customers address increasingly destructive attacks and expanded attack surfaces. The company’s ThreatDefend® Platform provides comprehensive coverage for detecting threats early in the attack cycle using data concealment, deceptions, and other techniques for alerting on attacker activity and misdirecting them away from their targets. The scalable portfolio of endpoint, network, Active Directory, and cloud protection solutions provides organizations with enhanced attack prevention, reduced dwell times, and accelerated incident response that one does not find in traditional security controls.

Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a virtual awards ceremony in November. For a complete list of the 2020 IT World Award winners, visit https://networkproductsguide.com/winners/2020-it-world-awards/.

About the IT World Awards

As industry’s leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision-makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology and digital + cybersecurity. The Annual IT World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America, and organizations from all over the world participate each year. Learn more about the IT World Awards at https://networkproductsguide.com.

About Attivo Networks

Attivo Networks®, the leader in cyber deception and lateral movement attack detection, delivers a superior defense for revealing and preventing unauthorized insider and external threat activity. The customer-proven Attivo ThreatDefend® Platform provides a scalable solution for derailing attackers and reducing the attack surface within user networks, data centers, clouds, remote worksites, and specialized attack surfaces. The portfolio defends at the endpoint, Active Directory, and throughout the network with ground-breaking innovations for preventing and misdirecting lateral attack activity. Forensics, automated attack analysis, and third-party native integrations streamline incident response. The company has won over 130 awards for its technology innovation and leadership. For more information, visit www.attivonetworks.com.

