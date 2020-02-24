Attivo Networks :® Sweeps 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, Garnering Six Product and Service Category Wins

In-Network Threat Detection Leader Receives Five Gold and One Silver Award

Attivo Networks®, the award-winning leader in deception for cybersecurity threat detection, today announced that it has been honored with six 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards across several new cybersecurity product/service categories. These awards honor individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security.

Attivo Networks solutions received the following five gold awards and one silver award in the following areas:

Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection – Attivo ThreatDefend ® ADSecure™: for detecting unauthorized queries and feeding back fake information;

Critical Information Security – Attivo ThreatDefend ® for ICS Systems: for innovation in operational environment decoy and attacker deception;

Endpoint Detection and Response – Attivo ThreatDefend ® Platform Endpoint Detection Solution: for ambushing attempts of attacker lateral movement from the endpoint;

Deception Technology – Attivo ThreatDefend ® Platform: for the most comprehensive, advanced, and automated deception-based detection portfolio;

Serverless Security – Attivo ThreatDefend ® Cloud Serverless Solution: for innovations in serverless decoys and deception;

– Attivo ThreatDefend Cloud Serverless Solution: for innovations in serverless decoys and deception; Insider Threat Solution – Attivo ThreatDefend® Solution for Insider Threats: for its efficiency and efficacy in detecting insider threats with decoys, mis-directions, and various credential, share, and decoy document bait.

“These six Cybersecurity Excellence Awards affirm not only Attivo Networks’ technology leadership in our core deception technology category, but our ability to expand and adapt our ThreatDefend® Platform into new emerging areas covering endpoint, APT protection, critical infrastructure, serverless computing, and insider threat prevention,” said Venu Vissamsetty, VP Security Research and Founding Engineer at Attivo Networks. “We are proud of this recognition, and we thank Cybersecurity Insiders for their continued acknowledgement of our offerings.”

As organizations look for ways to reduce security vulnerabilities, Attivo Networks has continuously enhanced its deception technology to help enterprise customers efficiently reduce dwell times and accelerate response time. The company’s ThreatDefend® Detection Platform is designed to detect threats early in the attack cycle by attracting the attacker away from production assets with decoys, lures, and other mis-directions. The new Attivo Endpoint Detection Net Suite elevates security control by accurately raising alerts and taking proactive measures to derail attackers when they attempt to break out from an endpoint, serving as a powerful protection force-multiplier for businesses using Endpoint Protection (EPP) and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions.

Attivo Networks will demonstrate its enhanced ThreatDefend® platform this week at RSAC 2020 in San Francisco, Feb. 25-28, at booth #2127.

With these and other recent awards, Attivo Networks has now received more than 125 industry awards recognizing company growth, product and solution leadership, and executive accomplishments.

About the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

The 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. The awards are produced in cooperation with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the experience of over 500,000+ cybersecurity professionals to recognize the world's best cybersecurity products, individuals and organizations.

About Attivo Networks

Attivo Networks®, the leader in deception technology, provides an active defense for early detection, forensics, and automated incident response to in-network attacks. The Attivo ThreatDefend® Deception Platform provides a comprehensive and customer-proven platform for proactive security and accurate threat detection within user networks, data centers, clouds, and a wide variety of specialized attack surfaces. The portfolio includes extensive network, endpoint, application, and data deceptions designed to misdirect and reveal attacks efficiently from all threat vectors. Advanced machine-learning makes preparation, deployment, and operations fast and simple to operate for organizations of all sizes. Comprehensive attack analysis and forensics provide actionable alerts and native integrations that automate the blocking, quarantine, and threat hunting of attacks for accelerated incident response. The company has won over 125 awards for its technology innovation and leadership. For more information, visit www.attivonetworks.com.

