Attorney Alexander Borell’s New Tampa Office Offers Immigration Expertise to Underrepresented Area

Attorney Alexander Borell has opened a new office in Tampa. Borell Law
offers people in Tampa immigration, family law, and foreclosure
assistance.
When Borell first opened his firm’s doors to the public, he operated as
a real estate law firm that primarily handled foreclosures, loan
modifications, tenant protection cases and real estate closings. Over
time, Borell Law has expanded into the areas of immigration and family
law. Borell Law, which strives to hire the most knowledgeable and
talented attorneys and paralegals, has offices in Coral Gables, Miami
Lakes, West Palm Beach, Orlando and now Tampa.
“My strategy for success has always been hiring the right people,” said
Borell. And, with a new office opening up in Tampa, it seems that the
right people have found the right place. From what Borell and his staff
have seen so far, Tampa has a large and vibrant immigration community.
Borell Law’s immigration services, which focus primarily on family
petitions, will now bring their expertise to the underrepresented Tampa
area. Families in need of help with adjustment of statuses, asylum
cases, Cuban adjustments, defense in Immigration Court and waivers will
be able to consult with a dependable law firm.
Although immigration law may be the most requested legal service right
now, Borell Law has specialists available for many areas of law. Whether
somebody is going through a contested divorce, is seeking child support
or custody, or is stuck in foreclosure and needs a loan modification,
Borell Law has experienced attorneys available throughout Florida.
Borell’s Tampa office is located at 550 N Reo Street Suite 300 Tampa, FL
33609.
Attorney Alexander Borell received his J.D. from the University of
Miami School of Law and passed the Florida Bar in 1989. He opened
his first firm in 1994 and currently has offices in Coral Gables, Miami
Lakes, West Palm Beach, Orlando and Tampa. Mr. Borell has been in
good standing with the Florida Bar since becoming an attorney in 1989.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005677/en/