Attorney Alexander Borell’s New Tampa Office Offers Immigration Expertise to Underrepresented Area

09/27/2018 | 05:50pm CEST

Attorney Alexander Borell has opened a new office in Tampa. Borell Law offers people in Tampa immigration, family law, and foreclosure assistance.

When Borell first opened his firm’s doors to the public, he operated as a real estate law firm that primarily handled foreclosures, loan modifications, tenant protection cases and real estate closings. Over time, Borell Law has expanded into the areas of immigration and family law. Borell Law, which strives to hire the most knowledgeable and talented attorneys and paralegals, has offices in Coral Gables, Miami Lakes, West Palm Beach, Orlando and now Tampa.

“My strategy for success has always been hiring the right people,” said Borell. And, with a new office opening up in Tampa, it seems that the right people have found the right place. From what Borell and his staff have seen so far, Tampa has a large and vibrant immigration community.

Borell Law’s immigration services, which focus primarily on family petitions, will now bring their expertise to the underrepresented Tampa area. Families in need of help with adjustment of statuses, asylum cases, Cuban adjustments, defense in Immigration Court and waivers will be able to consult with a dependable law firm.

Although immigration law may be the most requested legal service right now, Borell Law has specialists available for many areas of law. Whether somebody is going through a contested divorce, is seeking child support or custody, or is stuck in foreclosure and needs a loan modification, Borell Law has experienced attorneys available throughout Florida.

Borell’s Tampa office is located at 550 N Reo Street Suite 300 Tampa, FL 33609.

Attorney Alexander Borell received his J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law and passed the Florida Bar in 1989. He opened his first firm in 1994 and currently has offices in Coral Gables, Miami Lakes, West Palm Beach, Orlando and Tampa. Mr. Borell has been in good standing with the Florida Bar since becoming an attorney in 1989.


© Business Wire 2018
