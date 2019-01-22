Attorney Alice Wasson joins Gilmore & Bell

Gilmore & Bell, P.C., a leading public finance law firm, is pleased to
announce that Alice Wasson has joined as lead compliance counsel for the
Firm in the Kansas City office.
Prior to joining Gilmore & Bell, she served as a senior trial attorney
for the Missouri State Public Defender System. Ms. Wasson earned her
B.A. in Government & Politics from the University of Maryland in 2000
and her J.D. from Oklahoma City University School of Law in 2003. She is
also a member of the Missouri Bar Association.
About Gilmore & Bell
Gilmore & Bell is one of the leading public finance law firms
in the United States. For more than 20 years, Gilmore & Bell has ranked
in the top 10 nationally in the number of bond counsel opinions rendered
on municipal bond issues. The Firm primarily represents states,
counties, cities, school districts and other governmental and
quasi-governmental entities as bond counsel in public finance
transactions. Gilmore & Bell has offices in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska,
Utah and Illinois. For more information, visit us at www.gilmorebell.com.
