Attorney Alice Wasson joins Gilmore & Bell

Gilmore & Bell, P.C., a leading public finance law firm, is pleased to announce that Alice Wasson has joined as lead compliance counsel for the Firm in the Kansas City office.

Prior to joining Gilmore & Bell, she served as a senior trial attorney for the Missouri State Public Defender System. Ms. Wasson earned her B.A. in Government & Politics from the University of Maryland in 2000 and her J.D. from Oklahoma City University School of Law in 2003. She is also a member of the Missouri Bar Association.

About Gilmore & Bell

Gilmore & Bell is one of the leading public finance law firms in the United States. For more than 20 years, Gilmore & Bell has ranked in the top 10 nationally in the number of bond counsel opinions rendered on municipal bond issues. The Firm primarily represents states, counties, cities, school districts and other governmental and quasi-governmental entities as bond counsel in public finance transactions. Gilmore & Bell has offices in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Utah and Illinois. For more information, visit us at www.gilmorebell.com.

