Attorney Cordero Files Class Action Suit Against Dean International Flight School

Dean International Flight School closed its doors after several aircraft accidents, including one that left four dead in a two-plane collision over the Everglades in July

Flight students seeking reimbursement of their tuition payments along with the Law Offices of Patrick Cordero, P.A. filed a class action lawsuit against Dean International Flight School on August 21, 2018. The owner, Ian Dean, closed the school after promising to return all the money the students paid in advance for their pilot’s licenses.

“Each student paid Dean International, Inc. in excess of $34,000 for pilot training they will now never receive. The question is not whether Dean International has damaged these students, the question is now how much of a ripple effect these damages will cause in light of the stigma these students could now face for being linked to Dean International,” said Maria Daneri, point attorney of the case.

Most of the students were in the country under I-20 visas linked to their training at Dean, but now are forced to return to their home countries, and hope they can get admitted into another flight school.

Abdulelah Ashi, one of the students seeking reimbursement for their tuition payments, is taking action against the school.

“Most of us took several financial commitments to get the large amount of money for the tuition and living expenses, some students got bank loans, and others got family commitments. Now, after the closing of the school and the termination of our immigration visa by the school owner, some of us were forced to leave the USA due to financial restraints, while others are trying to find a way to get the money together to pay new schools to complete their training,” Ashi said.

“With this suit, we are striving to ensure that Dean International, Inc. and Ian Dean be held accountable so that these students can be made whole,” Daneri said.

The Law Offices of Patrick Cordero, P.A., teamed with Daneri Diez, P.A., are fighting to get these students compensated for the losses they suffered along with what they are going to endure in the future. Not only did Dean International abruptly shut their doors and discontinued these students’ training, but to add insult to injury, they have failed to reimburse them for the tuition monies the students had paid in advance. Simply put, these students were left out in the cold without any justification and have been severely damaged as a result.

“What happened wasn't their fault and a school with this history should have been more prepared to protect these innocent individuals just looking for a solid education as pilots. These students were doing their part, the school and owner should have been doing theirs, especially when most of the education was prepaid by the students,” Cordero said.

Patrick Cordero is a bankruptcy, foreclosure, and modification lawyer in Miami, Florida. A vast majority of his cases involve people with financial issues in bankruptcy, real estate, foreclosure, and family law. He has been in business for more than 30 years. In terms of bankruptcy filings, they are the largest law firm in the State of Florida.

