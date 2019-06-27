Attorney Dexter Evans Named to Million Dollar Advocates Forum

AURORA, Ill., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Johnson & Evans is pleased to announce that firm partner Dexter Evans of Aurora, Illinois has been certified as a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and The Top Trial Lawyers in America®. The Million Dollar Advocates Forum is recognized as one of the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers in the United States. Membership is limited to attorneys who have won million and multi-million-dollar verdicts, awards and settlements. The organization was founded in 1993 and there are approximately 3000 members located throughout the country. Fewer than 1% of U.S. lawyers are members. Forum membership acknowledges excellence in advocacy, and provides members with a national network of experienced colleagues for professional referral and information exchange in major cases. Members must have acted as principal counsel in at least one case in which their client has received a verdict, award or settlement in the amount of one million dollars or more.

The grandson of a Chicago union worker, Dexter has always felt a strong urge to help those trying to protect their rights. It is from this foundation that Dexter established himself as an aggressive advocate for the rights of his clients. Additionally, Dexter has devoted his practice to obtaining compensation for personal injury victims. He has the distinction of obtaining the highest award outside of Cook County for an accident causing fibromyalgia.

Dexter is an active member of several bar associations and is the chair of the Professional Responsibility Section of the DuPage County Bar Association. He is on the board of directors of the West Suburban Humane Society as well as the editorial board of the DuPage County Bar Association "DCBA Briefs" publication.

At the law firm of Woodruff Johnson & Evans, founded in December 2000, our eight attorneys provide outstanding legal representation to people who have been injured in Illinois. With over a century of combined legal experience, we have recovered substantial verdicts and settlements for our clients through hard work and dedicated service. We are recognized as Super Lawyers, Leading Lawyers, Million Dollar Advocates, and have garnered numerous other prestigious honors. Our law firm has been featured in Time Magazine, Newsweek, Chicago Magazine, and several other publications. We take an aggressive and results-oriented approach to our work. For information regarding our practice, contact us toll-free at 866.891.9211.

