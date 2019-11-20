Attorney General of Maryland : Brian Frosh and BGE Join Together for Annual Utility Scam Awareness Day

Attorney General Brian Frosh and BGE Join Together for Annual

Utility Scam Awareness Day

BALTIMORE, MD (November 20, 2019) - Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh is joining with BGE to promote awareness of utility service scams and provide helpful advice for avoiding them. In the last three years, 61 utility scam complaints have been received by the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division. Some victims have reported losing as much as $4,000 dollars to a utility service scam.

For the fourth year in a row, BGE is joining more than 140 energy companies across the United States and Canada in the effort to protect customers from scams targeting customers of electric, natural gas, water, and other utilities. Collaborating energy companies have joined together and designated November 20 as "Utilities United Against Scams Day." This effort is supported by a week-long campaign, including social media and online content, focused on exposing the tricks scammers use to steal money from customers, and how customers can protect themselves. The effort, which includes industry organizations such as Edison Electric Institute and American Gas Association, encourages companies to share these messages to help guard against scam and imposter activity.

"Utility scammers use fear and intimidation to get you to believe your electricity, water, or other utility shut off is imminent," said Attorney General Frosh. "Legitimate utilities would never give only one hour's notice. These scammers don't just go after individuals; business owners should also be suspicious if they receive a call or visit from someone threatening to shut off a

utility. Always contact the utility directly using the telephone number on your bill if you suspect there is problem."

"Utilities United Against Scams Day is very important for BGE," said Rodney Oddoye, vice president and chief customer officer for BGE. "Unfortunately, scammers are constantly changing their tactics, which is why it is so important that our customers have tools and information to help them avoid becoming victims."

It is not uncommon for scammers to call, text, or email utility customers asking for immediate payment to avoid service disconnection. As a reminder, utilities will never send a single notification to a customer within one hour of a service interruption, and they never will ask their customers to make payments with a pre-paid debit card, gift card, or any form of cryptocurrency.

Scammers have even duplicated the upfront Interactive Voice Response system of some companies, so when customers call the number provided by the scammer, it sounds like a

