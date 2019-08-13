Attorney General of Maryland : Frosh Joins Lawsuit Against the EPA's “Dirty Power” Rule

Attorney General Frosh Joins Lawsuit Against the EPA's "Dirty

Power" Rule

Coalition of 29 States, Counties, and Cities Charges Rule Violates Clean Air Act,

Supports Expensive Coal Power, and Undercuts Clean, Renewable, and

Affordable Energy

BALTIMORE, MD (August 13, 2019) - Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh, joining a coalition of 22 states and 7 local governments, today announced a lawsuitagainst the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over its Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule. The ACE rule, dubbed the "Dirty Power" rule by environmentalists, replaces the Clean Power Plan, the first-ever nationwide limits on one of the largest sources of climate change pollution: existing fossil-fueled power plants. The EPA's rule rolls back these limits, and will have virtually no impact on fossil fuel emissions, prolonging the nation's reliance on polluting, expensive coal power plants and obstructing progress of states toward clean, renewable, and affordable electricity. Today's suit was filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

"The EPA continues to prioritize the coal industry over clean, renewable energy," said Attorney General Frosh. "The decision to implement the 'Dirty Power' rule will have long-lasting effects on public health. It will accelerate climate change at a time when we desperately need action to reverse it."

The text of the entire ACE rule barely mentions climate change-ignoring the dire threat it poses to public health, the economy, or the environment-and disregards requirements of the federal Clean Air Act. The Clean Air Act requires that limits on air pollutants, such as greenhouse gases, must be based on the emissions reductions achievable through the "best system of emission reduction." However, in the "Dirty Power" rule, EPA has ruled out shifting from a coal-fueled generation to a less carbon-intensive generation, the most cost-effective, proven, and successful approach (i.e., the "best system") for controlling greenhouse gas emissions.

The 10-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a market-basedcap-and-trade program in which Maryland participates, has proven to be an effective, cost-efficient model for reducing power plant emissions of climate change pollution. Power plants in RGGI states have cut their emissions by more than 50 percent. Between 2015 and 2017, these states saw $1.4 billion of net positive economic activity and the creation of 14,500 new jobs-all while maintaining reliability of service and holding the line on electricity rates. However, the "Dirty Power" rule prohibits

