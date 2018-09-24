Attorney Laura E. Connor joins Gilmore & Bell

Gilmore & Bell, P.C., a leading public finance law firm, is pleased to announce that Laura E. Connor has joined the Firm as an associate attorney in the Kansas City office.

Laura was admitted to the Missouri Bar in 2018. She received her B.A. degree from the University of Missouri in 2015 and her J.D. (magna cum laude) from the University of Miami School of Law in 2018, where she served as a board member for the University of Miami Law Review. While in law school, Ms. Connor was a Miami Public Interest Scholar as well as a Writing Dean’s Fellow.

About Gilmore & Bell

Gilmore & Bell is one of the leading public finance law firms in the United States. For more than 20 years, Gilmore & Bell has ranked in the top 10 nationally in the number of bond counsel opinions rendered on municipal bond issues. The Firm primarily represents states, counties, cities, school districts and other governmental and quasi-governmental entities as bond counsel in public finance transactions. Gilmore & Bell has offices in Missouri, Kansas, Utah, Nebraska and Illinois. For more information, visit us at www.gilmorebell.com.

