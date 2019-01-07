Attorney Meghan P. Connolly Named Partner of Lowe Eklund Wakefield Co.

Lowe Eklund Wakefield Co., LPA announces that Meghan P. Connolly has been named a partner of the firm.

As a skilled trial attorney, Meghan represents people who have been seriously injured by nursing home abuse and negligence, dangerous products, and motor vehicle collisions.

Connolly began her career at Lowe Eklund Wakefield as a law clerk while studying law at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and joined the firm as an associate attorney shortly after passing the bar exam.

“Meghan has and will continue to be a zealous advocate on behalf of her clients. She is an outstanding lawyer and we’re fortunate to have her at our firm,” said James A. Lowe, senior partner at Lowe Eklund Wakefield.

Connolly earned her bachelor’s degree from Xavier University and graduated cum laude from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law with a juris doctorate.

“Meghan’s ascension to partner positions our firm well moving forward into the new year, and beyond. In her years here, she has surpassed all expectations and set herself apart,” said Ryan H. Fisher, partner at Lowe Eklund Wakefield.

Connolly serves on the board of directors of the Ohio Association of Justice and the Cleveland Academy of Trial Attorneys.

About Lowe Eklund Wakefield Co., LPA

Since 1976, the award-winning trial attorneys at Lowe Eklund Wakefield Co., LPA have successfully represented people in the areas of motor vehicle accidents, automobile product safety, personal injury, nursing home and workplace safety, medical malpractice and birth injuries as well as families of victims of wrongful death. U.S. News & World Report named the firm to its “Best Law Firms” list (2010–2018).

For more information on Lowe Eklund Wakefield Co., LPA, please call 216-781-2600 or visit lewlaw.com/.

