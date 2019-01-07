Attorney Meghan P. Connolly Named Partner of Lowe Eklund Wakefield Co.

Lowe Eklund Wakefield Co., LPA announces that Meghan P. Connolly has
been named a partner of the firm.
As a skilled trial attorney, Meghan represents people who have been
seriously injured by nursing home abuse and negligence, dangerous
products, and motor vehicle collisions.
Connolly began her career at Lowe Eklund Wakefield as a law clerk while
studying law at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and joined the firm as
an associate attorney shortly after passing the bar exam.
“Meghan has and will continue to be a zealous advocate on behalf of her
clients. She is an outstanding lawyer and we’re fortunate to have her at
our firm,” said James A. Lowe, senior partner at Lowe Eklund Wakefield.
Connolly earned her bachelor’s degree from Xavier University and
graduated cum laude from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law with a juris
doctorate.
“Meghan’s ascension to partner positions our firm well moving forward
into the new year, and beyond. In her years here, she has surpassed all
expectations and set herself apart,” said Ryan H. Fisher, partner at
Lowe Eklund Wakefield.
Connolly serves on the board of directors of the Ohio Association of
Justice and the Cleveland Academy of Trial Attorneys.
About Lowe Eklund Wakefield Co., LPA
Since 1976, the award-winning trial attorneys at Lowe Eklund Wakefield
Co., LPA have successfully represented people in the areas of motor
vehicle accidents, automobile product safety, personal injury, nursing
home and workplace safety, medical malpractice and birth injuries as
well as families of victims of wrongful death. U.S. News & World
Report named the firm to its “Best Law Firms” list (2010–2018).
For more information on Lowe Eklund Wakefield Co., LPA, please call
216-781-2600 or visit lewlaw.com/.
