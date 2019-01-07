Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Attorney Meghan P. Connolly Named Partner of Lowe Eklund Wakefield Co.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 10:59am EST

Lowe Eklund Wakefield Co., LPA announces that Meghan P. Connolly has been named a partner of the firm.

As a skilled trial attorney, Meghan represents people who have been seriously injured by nursing home abuse and negligence, dangerous products, and motor vehicle collisions.

Connolly began her career at Lowe Eklund Wakefield as a law clerk while studying law at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and joined the firm as an associate attorney shortly after passing the bar exam.

“Meghan has and will continue to be a zealous advocate on behalf of her clients. She is an outstanding lawyer and we’re fortunate to have her at our firm,” said James A. Lowe, senior partner at Lowe Eklund Wakefield.

Connolly earned her bachelor’s degree from Xavier University and graduated cum laude from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law with a juris doctorate.

“Meghan’s ascension to partner positions our firm well moving forward into the new year, and beyond. In her years here, she has surpassed all expectations and set herself apart,” said Ryan H. Fisher, partner at Lowe Eklund Wakefield.

Connolly serves on the board of directors of the Ohio Association of Justice and the Cleveland Academy of Trial Attorneys.

About Lowe Eklund Wakefield Co., LPA

Since 1976, the award-winning trial attorneys at Lowe Eklund Wakefield Co., LPA have successfully represented people in the areas of motor vehicle accidents, automobile product safety, personal injury, nursing home and workplace safety, medical malpractice and birth injuries as well as families of victims of wrongful death. U.S. News & World Report named the firm to its “Best Law Firms” list (2010–2018).

For more information on Lowe Eklund Wakefield Co., LPA, please call 216-781-2600 or visit lewlaw.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:26aORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:26aBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Statement re Submission of Documents
PR
11:26aTwinlab Removes Confusion From CBD Products With Consumer-Focused Podcast Series
GL
11:24aABERDEEN STANDARD ASIA FOCUS : Stand. Asia - Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11:24aORIGIN AGRITECH : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act
PU
11:24aACCOR : Half-year report on the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2018
PU
11:24aABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT : Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc - Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11:24aABERDEEN NEW THAI INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11:24aTECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI : TAS Group to deliver state-of-the-art card management system to BNL - BNP Paribas Group
PU
11:24aROYAL PHILIPS : Philips' new personal care solutions at CES 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk breaks ground at Shanghai Gigafactory to launch China push
2Oil rises for a fifth day as equities stabilize
3SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : to Enter E-Mobility Market with Acquisition of S.M.R.E. ..
4OLAINFARM : IRINA MALIGINA: Changes in the Board of Olmafarm, the main shareholder of Olainfarm, are illegal a..
5GALAPAGOS : GALAPAGOS : starts first Phase 1 trial with Toledo compound

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.