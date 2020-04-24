Log in
Attorney Paul R. Hernandez Confirmed as Parliamentarian for the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association

04/24/2020 | 04:17pm EDT

NORFOLK, Va., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Paul R. Hernandez, a partner at Kalfus & Nachman PC in Virginia, was recently confirmed as Parliamentarian for the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association (VTLA). This is a prestigious honor, designating Attorney Hernandez as a member of the leadership board of the renowned organization. Kalfus & Nachman extends its congratulations to Attorney Hernandez on this appointment.

The VTLA was founded in 1959 with the intent of improving Virginia's laws and justice system while simultaneously supporting Virginia trial lawyers and helping them improve their knowledge, skills, and proficiency. Today, the VTLA has about 2,000 members and continues its mission of improving the legal system of the Commonwealth of Virginia through public education initiatives, advanced legal training, and annual events for attorneys and other legal professionals. The VTLA is governed by a Board of Governors comprising various leaders from all over Virginia.

Attorney Hernandez is an accomplished trial attorney who practices in the areas of personal injury, workers' compensation, and Social Security disability. A native of Virginia, he attended Cleveland State University Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and also spent a year at the College of William and Mary Marshall-Wythe School of Law. Currently, Attorney Hernandez dedicates a significant portion of his time to public education on driving safety and often appears on local television programs to provide professional legal insights.

 

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attorney-paul-r-hernandez-confirmed-as-parliamentarian-for-the-virginia-trial-lawyers-association-301047049.html

SOURCE Kalfus & Nachman PC


© PRNewswire 2020
