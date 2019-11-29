Attorney Robert J. Fedor and Three Associates Recognized on 2020 Ohio Super Lawyers Lists

Michael T. Arnold, Benjamin C. Heidinger and Marzooq Momen Selected to Rising Stars List

Robert J. Fedor, Esq., LLC is very proud to announce four attorneys in the practice have been selected, once again, for recognition by the Super Lawyers organization. Our Managing Partner, Robert J. Fedor, has been selected for the 2020 Ohio Super Lawyers List. This is his fifth consecutive nomination. For the sixth year in a row, two of our Associates, Michael T. Arnold and Benjamin C. Heidinger, have also been selected for the Ohio Super Lawyers Rising Stars List. Another of our Associates, Marzooq Momen, now joins the group with his first nomination this year. We are delighted by these nominations.

Super Lawyers is a nationally recognized rating service that annually selects the top attorneys in each state, based on independent research and peer evaluation. Attorneys who make the Super Lawyers list are among the top five percent of nominated attorneys in their state, and no more than two point five percent are selected to be among those on the Rising Stars list.

Robert J. Fedor, Managing Partner, has been representing businesses and individuals in complex tax matters for over 30 years. He provides sophisticated legal skills, fierce advocacy, and personal attention to clients facing challenging tax-related issues in the U.S. and abroad. His extensive experience in cases involving tax litigation, IRS collections, bankruptcy matters, IRS audits, offshore tax matters, and both criminal and civil tax defense matters sets him apart in the tax controversy landscape. He is a member of the American Bar Association and its Tax Sub-Committee, the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, and the Chicago Bar Association.

Michael T. Arnold, Associate, has been with the firm since 2010. Mr. Arnold graduated Cum Laude from Case Western Reserve University School of Law. He is a member of the American Bar Association and the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association. His main area of practice is tax litigation. This is his sixth year on the Rising Stars list.

Benjamin C. Heidinger, Associate, has been with the firm since 2012. Mr. Heidinger is a current member of the American Bar Association and the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association. His main area of practice is tax litigation. This is his sixth year on the Rising Stars list.

Marzooq Momen, Associate, has been with the firm since 2017. Mr. Momen earned his Juris Doctor from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law in 2017, where he achieved the CALI Excellence for the Future Award in Mergers and Acquisitions. His main area of practice is tax litigation. This is his first year on the Rising Stars list.

About Robert J. Fedor Esq., LLC

The team of experienced tax controversy attorneys at Robert J. Fedor, Esq., LLC represents businesses and individuals throughout the nation and overseas in trouble with the IRS. The firm's focus is on individualized strategies leading to permanent solutions for complicated problems, something very few tax firms can do. The Internal Revenue Service is a powerful government entity that will employ every tactic available to secure taxes owed. Our representation can protect you!

About Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys who embody excellence in their practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, go to SuperLawyers.com.

