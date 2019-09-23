Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Attorney Roman Named Silver Client Champion by Martindale-Hubbell®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 12:43pm EDT

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roman & Gaynor is proud to announce that Attorney Mark Roman has been recognized as an "AV Preeminent" lawyer and a "Silver Client Champion" by Martindale-Hubbell®. These remarkable achievements indicate that Attorney Roman has earned both the respect of his peers and the appreciation of his clients.

Roman & Gaynor

Each year, Martindale-Hubbell® utilizes a meticulous peer-review process to determine which lawyers exemplify the highest standards of professional excellence within their respective legal communities. To earn an AV Preeminent rating, an attorney needs to demonstrate legal abilities and ethical standards that warrant the admiration of their peers. Attorney Roman has once again earned an "AV" rating for his keen legal insight, compassionate advocacy, and countless professional achievements.

In 2017, Martindale-Hubbell® established the Client Champion Awards to recognize the skilled legal professionals who consistently deliver the best in client service. The members of this legal directory examine the quantity and quality of each candidate's reviews to determine how they prioritize and actualize client satisfaction. As a Silver Client Champion, Attorney Roman has earned 5 stars – the top score – in the following categories: Communication, Responsiveness, Quality of Service, and Value for Money. This is a prestigious honor that is granted to less than 1% of all practicing attorneys in the country. 

Attorney Roman is a Board Certified Civil Trial Lawyer and the founder of Roman & Gaynor. He has dedicated his career to helping the residents of Florida obtain justice, peace of mind, and multi-million-dollar settlements and verdicts.

Interested parties can learn more about the personal injury lawyers at Roman & Gaynor by visiting romangaynor.com.

Inquiring individuals can also discover more about the Client Champion Awards and the Martindale-Hubbell® Peer Review Ratings™ process by visiting martindale.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attorney-roman-named-silver-client-champion-by-martindale-hubbell-300923383.html

SOURCE Roman & Gaynor


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:13pTESLA : Judge refuses to toss lawsuit challenging Musk pay package
AQ
01:12pLITHIA MOTORS : Island Honda in Kahului Named One of "Best Dealerships to Work For" by Automotive News
PU
01:12pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Employee Raising “At-Risk” Monarch Caterpillars and Butterflies
PU
01:12pF5 : Zero Touch Application Delivery with F5, Terraform, and Consul
PU
01:12pLEASE FRIENDLIER : Curb Appeal Friendly
PU
01:12pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Ground-breaking immersive installation brings to life urgency of climate action
PU
01:12pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – AVDR, PSDO, PVTL, SRCI
GL
01:10pAPPLE : Following Apple's Lead, Google Launches Subscription Videogame Service
DJ
01:10pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against NetApp, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
01:09pEXCLUSIVE : We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group