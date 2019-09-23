Attorney Roman Named Silver Client Champion by Martindale-Hubbell®

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roman & Gaynor is proud to announce that Attorney Mark Roman has been recognized as an "AV Preeminent" lawyer and a "Silver Client Champion" by Martindale-Hubbell®. These remarkable achievements indicate that Attorney Roman has earned both the respect of his peers and the appreciation of his clients.

Each year, Martindale-Hubbell® utilizes a meticulous peer-review process to determine which lawyers exemplify the highest standards of professional excellence within their respective legal communities. To earn an AV Preeminent rating, an attorney needs to demonstrate legal abilities and ethical standards that warrant the admiration of their peers. Attorney Roman has once again earned an "AV" rating for his keen legal insight, compassionate advocacy, and countless professional achievements.

In 2017, Martindale-Hubbell® established the Client Champion Awards to recognize the skilled legal professionals who consistently deliver the best in client service. The members of this legal directory examine the quantity and quality of each candidate's reviews to determine how they prioritize and actualize client satisfaction. As a Silver Client Champion, Attorney Roman has earned 5 stars – the top score – in the following categories: Communication, Responsiveness, Quality of Service, and Value for Money. This is a prestigious honor that is granted to less than 1% of all practicing attorneys in the country.

Attorney Roman is a Board Certified Civil Trial Lawyer and the founder of Roman & Gaynor. He has dedicated his career to helping the residents of Florida obtain justice, peace of mind, and multi-million-dollar settlements and verdicts.

