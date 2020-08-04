Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Attorney Shelby M. Exposito joins Gilmore Bell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Gilmore & Bell, P.C., a leading public finance law firm, is pleased to announce that Shelby M. Exposito has joined the firm as an associate attorney in the Kansas City office.

Ms. Exposito focuses on advising public entities, with an emphasis on public finance and education. She serves as bond counsel for cities, community facilities districts, school districts, and other issuers on various types of tax-exempt financings. Ms. Exposito is licensed to practice in Missouri and Arizona. Prior to joining the firm, she worked as an attorney, focusing on public finance, and clerked for the Honorable Frederick J. Martone at the United States District Court for the District of Arizona. Ms. Exposito received her B.S. degree (summa cum laude) in Economics from Bradley University in 2008 and her J.D. (magna cum laude) from Notre Dame Law School in 2011. During law school, she was a Senior Editor of the Notre Dame Law Review. At Bradley University, she was a four-year member of the cross country and track and field teams.

About Gilmore Bell

Gilmore Bell is one of the leading public finance law firms in the United States. The firm primarily represents governmental entities and 501c3 organizations to negotiate financing alternatives including bond and lease transactions, economic development incentives and public-private partnerships. For more than 20 years, Gilmore Bell has ranked in the top 10 nationally in the number of bond counsel opinions rendered on municipal bond issues. Gilmore Bell has offices in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Utah and Illinois. For more information, visit us at www.gilmorebell.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:40aHAEMONETICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:39aAMAZON COM : UK clears Amazon deal to buy 16% stake in online food platform Deliveroo
RE
06:39aARAMARK : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:38aECOPETROL S A : Business Group Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results and the update of its Business Plan 2020-2022
PR
06:38aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : NorldLB gives a Buy rating
MD
06:37aCYCLING : South African Champion leads NTT charge at Tour of Poland NTT Pro Cycling will line up for the 5-stage race with the South African champion, Ryan Gibbons leading the teams charge
AQ
06:36aHUGO BOSS : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
06:35aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:35aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:35aBAYER AG : Warburg Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
2SONY CORPORATION : Sony posts milder-than-expected Q1 operating profit fall on gaming demand
3BP PLC : BP Reports $17.7 Billion Loss, Cuts Dividend--Update
4VALNEVA SE : Valneva Reports H1 Results Marked by Major Corporate Achievements and Strong Cash Position
5AA : Three private equity groups eye AA takeover, company considers share issue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group