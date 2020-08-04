Attorney Shelby M. Exposito joins Gilmore Bell

Gilmore & Bell, P.C., a leading public finance law firm, is pleased to announce that Shelby M. Exposito has joined the firm as an associate attorney in the Kansas City office.

Ms. Exposito focuses on advising public entities, with an emphasis on public finance and education. She serves as bond counsel for cities, community facilities districts, school districts, and other issuers on various types of tax-exempt financings. Ms. Exposito is licensed to practice in Missouri and Arizona. Prior to joining the firm, she worked as an attorney, focusing on public finance, and clerked for the Honorable Frederick J. Martone at the United States District Court for the District of Arizona. Ms. Exposito received her B.S. degree (summa cum laude) in Economics from Bradley University in 2008 and her J.D. (magna cum laude) from Notre Dame Law School in 2011. During law school, she was a Senior Editor of the Notre Dame Law Review. At Bradley University, she was a four-year member of the cross country and track and field teams.

About Gilmore Bell

Gilmore Bell is one of the leading public finance law firms in the United States. The firm primarily represents governmental entities and 501c3 organizations to negotiate financing alternatives including bond and lease transactions, economic development incentives and public-private partnerships. For more than 20 years, Gilmore Bell has ranked in the top 10 nationally in the number of bond counsel opinions rendered on municipal bond issues. Gilmore Bell has offices in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Utah and Illinois. For more information, visit us at www.gilmorebell.com.

