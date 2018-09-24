Attorney Stephanie A. Bogue joins Gilmore & Bell

Gilmore & Bell, P.C., a leading public finance law firm, is pleased to
announce that Stephanie A. Bogue has joined the Firm as an associate
attorney in the St. Louis office.
Stephanie was admitted to the Missouri Bar in 2018 after graduating from
the Saint Louis University School of Law (magna cum laude). During law
school, Ms. Bogue won six Academic Excellence Awards and was named a Mel
Friedman Fellow in Real Estate Law. She has since been elected to the
Woolsack Honor Society. Prior to attending law school, Ms. Bogue
graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City with a B.S. in
Mathematics and Statistics.
