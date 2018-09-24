Attorney Stephanie A. Bogue joins Gilmore & Bell

Gilmore & Bell, P.C., a leading public finance law firm, is pleased to announce that Stephanie A. Bogue has joined the Firm as an associate attorney in the St. Louis office.

Stephanie was admitted to the Missouri Bar in 2018 after graduating from the Saint Louis University School of Law (magna cum laude). During law school, Ms. Bogue won six Academic Excellence Awards and was named a Mel Friedman Fellow in Real Estate Law. She has since been elected to the Woolsack Honor Society. Prior to attending law school, Ms. Bogue graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City with a B.S. in Mathematics and Statistics.

About Gilmore & Bell

Gilmore & Bell is one of the leading public finance law firms in the United States. For more than 20 years, Gilmore & Bell has ranked in the top 10 nationally in the number of bond counsel opinions rendered on municipal bond issues. The Firm primarily represents states, counties, cities, school districts and other governmental and quasi-governmental entities as bond counsel in public finance transactions. Gilmore & Bell has offices in Missouri, Kansas, Utah, Nebraska and Illinois. For more information, visit us at www.gilmorebell.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005035/en/