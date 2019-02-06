Attorney Thiessen is Board Certified in Criminal Defense

HOUSTON, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Mark Thiessen has worked for years as a well-respected, knowledgeable criminal defense attorney in the Houston area. He has earned several distinctions during his years in practice, and has just recently become a Board Certified lawyer in criminal defense by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Very few attorneys qualify for this prestigious honor, especially within the realm of criminal defense.

The Texas Board of Legal Specialization was founded by the Supreme Court of Texas in 1974, at the bidding of the State Bar of Texas. The idea behind the Board's creation was to establish an organization that could certify the most experienced and knowledgeable attorneys within each practice area as certifiable specialists.

In order to become a Board Certified criminal defense specialist. Attorney Thiessen had to undergo an extensive application process. Only attorneys with at least 5 years of legal practice, and 3 within their specialized field, qualify for consideration. Each attorney's professional experience, achievements, and knowledge are all put to the test in order to find the best attorneys out there. In the final stages of certification, Attorney Thiessen even had to pass examinations set forth by the Board itself.

Only about 7,400 of the 100,000 practicing attorneys in the state of Texas are Board Certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, making this distinction particularly extraordinary.

As a skilled DWI, criminal, and personal injury trial attorney, Mark Thiessen has extensive experience with a wide variety of cases. He is passionate about the work he does for his clients and has been recognized by several prestigious organizations for his outstanding legal work. Attorney Thiessen has been named a Texas Super Lawyer every year since 2018, is on The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 Trial Lawyers list, and has an outstanding 10/10 rating on AVVO.

