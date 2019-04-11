Log in
Attorney Vito Manicioto Promoted to Shareholder

04/11/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

Milwaukee, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hupy and Abraham, personal injury law firm, has announced the promotion of Attorney Vito Manicioto to shareholder.

0_medium_VitoManiciotoPhoto.jpg
Attorney Vito Manicioto


2_medium_1.jpg
Attorney Vito Manicioto with clients Steve and Ellen Olson who received $4.25 million after a life-threatening crash.


4_medium_HupyandAbraham50thLogo.jpg


Attorney Vito Manicioto joined Hupy and Abraham in 2011 as an associate attorney, serving the firm’s Gurnee, Illinois, office. He will be Hupy and Abraham’s sixth shareholder. He will continue to represent Hupy and Abraham’s clients in various personal injury areas.

Prior to joining the firm, Attorney Manicioto litigated in both insurance subrogation and personal injury cases. He has obtained millions of dollars for clients over the course of his time at Hupy and Abraham, including a $4.25 million motorcycle case after a horrific accident.

As a lawyer, Manicioto has received several legal accolades. He has had a consistent presence as one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers in Illinois, has been honored by the Million and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and was placed on the 2019 Illinois Rising Stars list. He has maintained a 10.0 Superb AVVO Rating for the last three years, and was listed as a 2019 Outstanding Young Lawyer in Illinois’ by American Registry.

“The excellence, hard work, and dedication Attorney Manicioto has shown to his clients while at Hupy and Abraham made this decision an easy one,” said Managing Partner Jason Abraham regarding the promotion.

Additionally, Attorney Manicioto is a member of ABATE of Iowa and Illinois, as well as the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, the Illinois State Bar Association and the Chicago Bar Association. He is licensed to practice in the states of Illinois and New Jersey. 

 

Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

Founded in 1969 in Milwaukee, personal injury law firm Hupy and Abraham, S.C. has a record of success, collecting over a billion dollars for over 70,000 satisfied clients.  With 11 offices in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa, the firm has a reputation of providing sound legal representation to accident victims and giving back to the community. The firm has donated more than $1 million to thousands of charitable organizations.

Hupy and Abraham, S.C. has received top ratings from national professional organizations and voted best by the public. The firm and its staff have received over 250 awards praising service provided and dedication to the legal field.

###

Attachments 

Jill Wellskopf
Hupy and Abraham, S.C.
414-982-2059
jwellskopf@hupy.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
