Attorneys at Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Selected as 2018 Super Lawyers® and 2018 Rising Stars

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is very pleased to announce that the following attorneys have been selected to the 2018 Metro New York Super Lawyers® list: Matthew M. Guiney, Fred T. Isquith, Benjamin Y. Kaufman, Lawrence P. Kolker, Gloria Kui Melwani, Gregory M. Nespole, Mark C. Rifkin, Jeffrey G. Smith and Daniel Tepper.

Super Lawyers® is a multi-phase, peer nominated rating service which honors outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of professional achievement and peer recognition. Only 5% of lawyers nominated in each state receive this recognition.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is also pleased to announce that Kevin Cooper, Patrick Donovan, Correy A. Kamin and Lydia Keaney Reynolds have been selected to the 2018 Metro New York Rising Stars list. Carl V. Malmstrom has been selected to the 2018 Illinois Rising Stars list. Only 2.5% of attorneys nominated in each state receive this recognition.

Founded in 1888, Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has been recognized for its expertise in complex litigation nationwide. The Firm’s attorneys in our New York, Chicago and San Diego offices have unique knowledge and experience across a broad set of practice areas, with an emphasis on securities and derivative litigation, antitrust, unfair and deceptive practices, product defects, wage and hour, and federal civil rights matters.