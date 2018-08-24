Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Atwell Named One of the 2018 Cool Places to Work in Michigan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 01:09pm EDT

Atwell, LLC, a nationally recognized consulting, engineering and construction services firm, was recently named as one of the 2018 Cool Places to Work in Michigan. The award program was created in 2012 and is a project of Crain Content Studio, the marketing storytelling arm of Crain’s Detroit Business, and Best Companies Group.

This statewide survey and award program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Michigan, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce and businesses.

Companies from across the state entered the two-phase process to determine the Cool Places to Work in Michigan. The first phase consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second phase consisted of an extensive survey to measure the overall employee experience sent to all Michigan employees. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Michigan and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

Atwell, LLC was recognized on August 20 in a special publication by Crain’s Detroit Business. Atwell, LLC was ranked #8 in the large company category and the final rankings of all categories were announced in the publication.

Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering and construction services firm with professionals across the country that deliver a broad range of strategic and creative solutions to clients in a variety of industries including real estate & land development, power & energy, and oil & gas. They provide comprehensive turnkey services including land and ROW support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying, environmental science, and project and program management.

For more information on Atwell, LLC, visit http://www.atwell-group.com or contact Timothy Augustine, Vice President at 248-447-2000.

For more information on the Cool Places to Work in Michigan program, visit http://www.CoolPlacestoWorkMI.com or contact Madelyne Barroso at 717-323-5272.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:28pChanging Marijuana Laws and CBD Sales Growth Fuels Active Domain Name Aftermarket
AC
07:27pNASPERS : Results of annual general meeting
PU
07:25pFRANZ HANIEL & CIE. GMBH : Haniel reduces METRO stake
EQ
07:25pZTE : US Commerce's Wilbur Ross picks ZTE monitor after rejecting 'Never Trump' lawyer
AQ
07:25pDefense Companies Run Space Race
DJ
07:25pIIROC Trade Halt - Newstrike Brands Ltd.
NE
07:24pBANCFIRST CORP /OK/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:24pNEWSTRIKE BRANDS : IIROC Trade Halt - Newstrike Brands Ltd.
AQ
07:23pPEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Comments on Institutional Shareholder Services’ Recommendation against LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Proposed Transaction with Blackstone
BU
07:23pHAVE A HEART : UFCW 21 Forge Washington State’s First Adult-Use Cannabis Union Contract
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze
2THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Trump's ego, Powell's speech, towards a no-deal Brexit
3Global stocks rally after Powell speech, oil prices surge
4MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.