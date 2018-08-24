Atwell Named One of the 2018 Cool Places to Work in Michigan

Atwell, LLC, a nationally recognized consulting, engineering and construction services firm, was recently named as one of the 2018 Cool Places to Work in Michigan. The award program was created in 2012 and is a project of Crain Content Studio, the marketing storytelling arm of Crain’s Detroit Business, and Best Companies Group.

This statewide survey and award program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Michigan, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce and businesses.

Companies from across the state entered the two-phase process to determine the Cool Places to Work in Michigan. The first phase consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second phase consisted of an extensive survey to measure the overall employee experience sent to all Michigan employees. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Michigan and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

Atwell, LLC was recognized on August 20 in a special publication by Crain’s Detroit Business. Atwell, LLC was ranked #8 in the large company category and the final rankings of all categories were announced in the publication.

Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering and construction services firm with professionals across the country that deliver a broad range of strategic and creative solutions to clients in a variety of industries including real estate & land development, power & energy, and oil & gas. They provide comprehensive turnkey services including land and ROW support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying, environmental science, and project and program management.

For more information on Atwell, LLC, visit http://www.atwell-group.com or contact Timothy Augustine, Vice President at 248-447-2000.

For more information on the Cool Places to Work in Michigan program, visit http://www.CoolPlacestoWorkMI.com or contact Madelyne Barroso at 717-323-5272.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005342/en/