Atwell Welcomes Brady Berry, PE

02/13/2020 | 09:04am EST

Atwell, LLC is pleased to announce that Brady Berry, PE has joined the firm working in the Land Development Group in Portland, Oregon. As Team Leader, he will provide leadership support to project teams while promoting and expanding Atwell’s services into emerging geographic markets throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Berry brings over 35 years of experience on residential single-family and multi-family developments, commercial, schools, recreation projects, and industrial and storage facilities. He specializes in providing site civil improvements, involving sustainable stormwater management, sanitary sewers, domestic and fire water systems, grading, paving, and water quality facilities. He also understands both public and private developments and has successfully executed public improvements conditioned as part private developments as well as purely public improvement projects.

Berry holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Civil Engineering and Forest Engineering from Oregon State University; and he is a registered professional engineer in both Oregon and Washington.

“We are excited to have Brady on our team, said Vice President Hal Keever, PE. “In addition to the industry knowledge and expertise he brings, we look forward to tapping into his understanding of both public and private development.”

Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm with technical professionals located across the country. Creating innovative solutions for clients in industries such as real estate and land development, power and energy, and oil and gas, Atwell provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and right-of-way support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying, environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program management.


© Business Wire 2020
