Atwell Welcomes Michael McGoldrick, PE

06/18/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

Atwell, LLC is pleased to announce that Michael McGoldrick, PE has joined the firm working in the Land Development Group in Denver, Colorado. As Team Leader, he will provide leadership support to project teams while promoting and expanding Atwell’s services into emerging geographic markets throughout the Rocky Mountain Region.

McGoldrick brings over 25 years of experience on residential single-family and multi-family developments, commercial, parks, schools, health care facilities, and industrial and storage facilities. His specific areas of expertise include infrastructure master planning, financial modeling and business planning, district formation, site design, grading and drainage analysis, utility and roadway design.

McGoldrick holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and Business/Finance as well as a Master of Science degree in International Business, all from the University of Colorado; and he is a registered professional engineer in Colorado.

“We are excited to have Michael on our team,” said Vice President Jeff French, PE. “In addition to the industry knowledge and expertise he brings, we look forward to tapping into his mentoring abilities to help our Denver staff grow.”

Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm with technical professionals located across the country. Creating innovative solutions for clients in industries such as real estate and land development, power and energy, and oil and gas, Atwell provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and right-of-way support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying, environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program management.


© Business Wire 2019
