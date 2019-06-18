Atwell Welcomes Michael McGoldrick, PE

Atwell, LLC is pleased to announce that Michael McGoldrick, PE has
joined the firm working in the Land Development Group in Denver,
Colorado. As Team Leader, he will provide leadership support to project
teams while promoting and expanding Atwell’s services into emerging
geographic markets throughout the Rocky Mountain Region.
McGoldrick brings over 25 years of experience on residential
single-family and multi-family developments, commercial, parks, schools,
health care facilities, and industrial and storage facilities. His
specific areas of expertise include infrastructure master planning,
financial modeling and business planning, district formation, site
design, grading and drainage analysis, utility and roadway design.
McGoldrick holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and
Business/Finance as well as a Master of Science degree in International
Business, all from the University of Colorado; and he is a registered
professional engineer in Colorado.
“We are excited to have Michael on our team,” said Vice President Jeff
French, PE. “In addition to the industry knowledge and expertise he
brings, we look forward to tapping into his mentoring abilities to help
our Denver staff grow.”
Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction
services firm with technical professionals located across the country.
Creating innovative solutions for clients in industries such as real
estate and land development, power and energy, and oil and gas, Atwell
provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and right-of-way
support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying,
environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program
management.
