Atwell's Cadillac Office Hires Todd Stowe as Senior Project Manager

Atwell, LLC is pleased to announce that Todd Stowe has joined the firm
as Senior Project Manager for the Power & Energy, Land & ROW Solutions
group. Based in Atwell’s Cadillac office, he will manage projects for
Atwell clients with a focus on the Oil & Gas industry.
Stowe has a demonstrated record of success and achievement with a broad
skillset having acquired, developed and delivered numerous projects
across the US. He has managed and coordinated land staff and activities
in many prolific basins including lease due diligence, easement
acquisition and negotiation, SUAs, titles, abstracts and due diligence.
Stowe will focus his leadership experience on capturing gains in
efficiency and productivity on the projects he manages by identifying
roadblocks while enhancing communication and collaboration between
groups.
“We are excited to have Todd on our team,” said Vice President Debriah
Wilson. “He brings extensive industry knowledge, expertise, and the
responsiveness necessary to meet our clients’ needs and help expand our
growing Power & Energy market.”
Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction
services firm with technical professionals located across the country.
Creating innovative solutions for clients in industries such as real
estate and land development, power and energy, and oil and gas, Atwell
provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and right-of-way
support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying,
environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program
management.
