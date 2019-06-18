Atwell's Cadillac Office Hires Todd Stowe as Senior Project Manager

Atwell, LLC is pleased to announce that Todd Stowe has joined the firm as Senior Project Manager for the Power & Energy, Land & ROW Solutions group. Based in Atwell’s Cadillac office, he will manage projects for Atwell clients with a focus on the Oil & Gas industry.

Stowe has a demonstrated record of success and achievement with a broad skillset having acquired, developed and delivered numerous projects across the US. He has managed and coordinated land staff and activities in many prolific basins including lease due diligence, easement acquisition and negotiation, SUAs, titles, abstracts and due diligence. Stowe will focus his leadership experience on capturing gains in efficiency and productivity on the projects he manages by identifying roadblocks while enhancing communication and collaboration between groups.

“We are excited to have Todd on our team,” said Vice President Debriah Wilson. “He brings extensive industry knowledge, expertise, and the responsiveness necessary to meet our clients’ needs and help expand our growing Power & Energy market.”

Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm with technical professionals located across the country. Creating innovative solutions for clients in industries such as real estate and land development, power and energy, and oil and gas, Atwell provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and right-of-way support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying, environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618006044/en/