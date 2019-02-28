Atwell's Mesa Office Hires Industry Veteran Mark Borushko as Vice President

Atwell, LLC is pleased to welcome Mark Borushko to the firm as Vice President. Borushko will support Atwell’s land development operations throughout the western region and help lead client development growth for the firm’s construction and program management practice nationwide. With an initial focus on the strategic growth, operational efficiencies and client relationship development, Borushko will play a key role in expanding Atwell’s geographic presence. With more than 20 locations across the United States and over 600 employees, Atwell ranks among the Top 200 design firms in the country. The addition of Borushko further builds on Atwell’s capabilities, allowing the company to expand operations in the western region, enhance the firm’s land development experience and continue to support clients across the country.

Borushko’s career spans more than 30 years, where he has been primarily focused on the planning, engineering and development of large residential, commercial and infrastructure projects across the western United States. His experience includes all aspects of site selection, entitlement, design and construction management related to the delivery of these projects. With an extensive background in land development, strategic planning and operational management, Borushko brings unique technical skills and business acumen to the Atwell team. He is an active member in the American Council of Engineering Companies as well as other industry and professional organizations, holds a bachelor’s degree in urban planning from Michigan State University and a Master of Business Administration in finance and real estate from Arizona State University.

“Mark’s background in operational leadership, along with his extensive management experience is very exciting to Atwell. Mark brings deep relationships in the industry with a long track record of leading teams, generating new business, and increasing profitability. He’s a great addition to our organization,” says Atwell CEO Brian Wenzel.

Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm with technical professionals located across the country. Creating innovative solutions for clients in industries such as real estate and land development, power and energy, and oil and gas, Atwell provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and right-of-way support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying, environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program management.

