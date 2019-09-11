Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AuDStandard Announces Partnership With Hearing Tracker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 05:14pm EDT

PEARLAND, Texas, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AuDStandard, The Unbundled Buying Group that provides exclusive pricing, practice growth solutions, detailed analytics and other services to hearing healthcare practitioners, has announced an exclusive partnership with Hearing Tracker, an online marketing platform that engages almost three million hearing aid consumers annually and generates hundreds of new patient leads each day.

In addition to offering hearing care professionals exclusive discounted pricing and the freedom to choose between customized services or money-saving rebates, AuDStandard members will now receive a boost in online visibility through Hearing Tracker’s unique lead generation platform:

  • featured clinic listing on HearingTracker.com
  • direct leads from Hearing Tracker’s product advertising program
  • enhanced clinic visibility through Local Clinic Ads
  • a direct link to the practice website for improved SEO
  • weekly analytics on your clinic listing and promotions delivered via email
  • exclusive access to Hearing Tracker’s Inner Circle Marketing Forum

“At AuDStandard we are committed to helping hearing care professionals maximize opportunity and drive business,” said Tucker Worster, CEO, AuDStandard. “Partnering with Hearing Tracker puts two independently owned and brand agnostic entities together to provide our mutual members a competitive advantage in their respective markets.”

“We are delighted to partner with AuDStandard and thrilled to offer exclusive discounted pricing to our Inner Circle members,” said Abram Bailey, CEO, Hearing Tracker. “After getting to know Tucker and spending some time on AuDStandard’s online member portal, I am confident that AuDStandard is delivering a one-of-a-kind buying group experience.”

About AuDStandard
AuDStandard believes in empowering independent practice owners with options of proven services while providing discounted pricing that is beneficial on its own or in conjunction with practice growth services. AuDStandard was founded in 2016 and is 100% independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.audstandard.com.

Contact
Tucker Worster – CEO/Principal
AuDStandard
832-523-0042
tworster@audstandard.com
www.audstandard.com

About Hearing Tracker
HearingTracker.com is the #1 online marketing platform for hearing aid manufacturers and hearing healthcare practices. Hearing Tracker, Inc was founded in 2013 and is 100% independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.hearingtracker.com.

Contact
Abram Bailey - CEO
Hearing Tracker, Inc
abram@hearingtracker.com
www.hearingtracker.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:27pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:26pAEMETIS, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:25pFIRST COMMUNITY BANKSHARES INC /VA/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:24pAurora Cannabis quarterly revenue surges
RE
05:23pHong Kong Exchange in $39 billion bid for LSE, rivalling Refinitiv deal
RE
05:23pHong Kong Exchange in $39 billion bid for LSE, rivalling Refinitiv deal
RE
05:23pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sundial Growers Inc. – SNDL
BU
05:22pYUMA ENERGY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:22pBOYNER PERAKENDE VE TEKSTIL YATIRIMLARI : -- Notification Regarding Squeeze Out and Sale Out Rights
PU
05:22pNutritional High Issues Statement on Responsible Use and Commitment to Customer Health and Safety
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Most gain as hopes of trade deal, stimulus lift risk-on mode
2WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
5CARREFOUR : Carrefour denies weighing bid for French retail rival Casino

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group