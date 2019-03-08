Log in
Auburn City Endurance Capital Committee : Placer Co. Seeks Input on its Master Park & Trails Plan

03/08/2019

Yes - Auburn IS in Placer County! Placer County's notice begins:

'Here is your opportunity to impact Auburn's trail and park resources by providing your views on what could make the draft Master Plan even better.

Community members are invited to provide feedback on the plan at upcoming municipal advisory council meetings or online at placerparksplan.com. A schedule of plan presentations at MAC and public meetings will be available at the Parks and Trails Master Plan website. Those interested in attending are encouraged to sign up on the Plan's website for meeting notifications.'

Read MUCH more…

Auburn City Endurance Capital Committee published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 21:09:05 UTC
