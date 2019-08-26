Log in
Auckland Council Selects GTreasury to Manage Cash and Risk

08/26/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Auckland Council, the local government council for the Auckland Region in New Zealand, has selected GTreasury to support its treasury management and accounting functions. GTreasury is a digital TMS platform for integrated treasury management and risk management.

“As one of the largest debt issuers in New Zealand, we need full visibility of our liquidity and multi-currency debt exposures,” says Auckland Council Treasurer John Bishop. “With GTreasury, not only will we thoroughly modernize our operations with a single, integrated workflow, but we will also be able to access and act on our information anytime, anywhere from the cloud.”

“GTreasury will replace Auckland Council’s manual-based processes with host-to-host bank connections, cash management capabilities, risk analytics and reporting tools,” says Auckland Council’s Treasury Reporting Manager Kelly Wilson.

“Auckland Council is a great example of how governments are leveraging modern technology to service their constituents more efficiently,” says Rob McGuinness, Director, Sales - APAC at GTreasury. “We’re delighted to welcome the Auckland Council treasury team to our global community of users and look forward to having them benefit from our treasury best practices, shared around the world.”

To find out more about GTreasury, please visit www.GTreasury.com or email Marketing@GTreasury.com.

About Auckland Council

For more information, visit https://www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz

About GTreasury

GTreasury is a digital TMS platform that gives organizations cloud access to integrated treasury and risk management solutions. Its design leverages new technologies to connect treasury’s ecosystem, enabling the seamless flow of data across and beyond the enterprise for new and smarter ways of working. With GTreasury, organizations can implement any combination of integrated Cash Management, Payments, Financial Instruments, Accounting, Banking, Risk Management, and Hedge Accounting in one SaaS solution. GTreasury is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in North America, EMEA and APAC.


© Business Wire 2019
