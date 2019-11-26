Log in
Auction Daily :, the World's First Auction News Site, Announces Its Launch

11/26/2019

Never miss out on the right auction again: Auction Daily, the world’s first news source dedicated entirely to the auction industry, announced its launch today. Auction Daily will keep private collectors, art dealers, and industry experts up to date on the latest auction news. Their team also provides auction previews for every major upcoming auction around the world.

“Other media outlets only cover auctions when it is convenient for them,” says the Auction Daily team. “At Auction Daily, our priority is making sure you stay up to date on auctions near you and relevant industry trends.”

Auction Daily aggregates the latest news from every major auction house on its News & Articles page. It also publishes easy-to-read auction previews for each upcoming event. Within minutes, readers know the starting bids and estimated values of their favorite lots. Meanwhile, the website’s Auction Calendar provides an at-a-glance view of events happening each week. Those who subscribe to Auction Daily’s email news service receive weekly emails with auction news and previews custom-tailored to their interests.

Founded in 2019, Auction Daily is an accessible guide to the auction industry. Art dealers, private collectors, museum professionals, and other bidders benefit from its services. Auction Daily ensures everyone receives the auction industry news that is most important to them. Visit Auction Daily to access the latest auction previews, read breaking news, and sign up for its email service.

Auction Daily also provides auction houses, dealers, and galleries with a broad list of advertising opportunities. This includes customized marketing campaigns on both Auction Daily’s website and its bi-weekly newsletter. Reach bidders and art patrons on the platform they check early and often.

Follow Auction Daily on its Facebook and Twitter pages. For questions regarding Auction Daily and its services or comment on its launch, contact Burton Waddy at burton@auctiondaily.com.


© Business Wire 2019
