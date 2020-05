Auction Results (May 26)

BANK OF BOTSWANA CERTIFICATES:

RESULTS OF THE AUCTION OF THE BOBC MATURING ON JUNE 3, 2020 AND AUGUST 26, 2020.

DATE: MAY 26, 2020

ISSUE BOBC030620 BOBC260820 TOTAL SUBSCRIBED (MILLION) P6 605.000 P1 685.000 TOTAL ALLOTMENT (MILLION) P6 605.000 P1 135.000 STOP-OUT PRICE P99.9808 P99.7379 STOP-OUT YIELD 1.01 percent 1.06 percent SIMPLE RATE 1.00 percent 1.05 percent WEIGHTED AVERAGE YIELD OF WINNING BIDS 1.00 percent 1.00 percent SIMPLE RATE FOR WEIGHTED AVERAGE WINNING 0.99 percent 1.00 percent BIDS WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE OF WINNING BIDS P99.9810 P99.7513 MINIMUM WINNING BID YIELD 0.95 percent 0.99 percent MAXIMUM BID YIELD 1.01 percent 1.31 percent DAYS TO MATURITY 7 91

NOTE: BOBC030620 - BIDS AT AND ABOVE P99.9808 RECEIVED FULL ALLOTMENT.

BOBC260820 - BIDS AT AND ABOVE P99.7379 RECEIVED FULL ALLOTMENT.

LESEGO C. MOSEKI

ACTING DIRECTOR

FINANCIAL MARKETS DEPARTMENT