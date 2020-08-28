Press release
Auction announcement
Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")
As already announced in the issuance calendar for the third quarter of 2020, the Federal Government will reopen once again the
Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")
April 2020 issue / maturity 11 months
issued on 27 April 2020, due on 3 March 2021 residual maturity 6 months (175 interest days) ISIN DE0001030302
on 7 September 2020, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 4 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume amounts to € 8 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.
Time schedule of the auction procedure:
|
Date of invitation to bid:
|
Friday, 4 September 2020
|
Bidding period:
|
Monday, 7 September 2020,
|
|
from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time
|
Value date:
|
Wednesday, 9 September 2020
