Auction announcement - Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen – “Bubills”)

08/28/2020 | 05:28am EDT

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 28 August 2020 Page 1 of 1

Auction announcement

Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the third quarter of 2020, the Federal Government will reopen once again the

Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

April 2020 issue / maturity 11 months

issued on 27 April 2020, due on 3 March 2021 residual maturity 6 months (175 interest days) ISIN DE0001030302

on 7 September 2020, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 4 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume amounts to € 8 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid:

Friday, 4 September 2020

Bidding period:

Monday, 7 September 2020,

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Value date:

Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 09:27:19 UTC
