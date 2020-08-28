Press release

Auction announcement

Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the third quarter of 2020, the Federal Government will reopen once again the

April 2020 issue / maturity 11 months

issued on 27 April 2020, due on 3 March 2021 residual maturity 6 months (175 interest days) ISIN DE0001030302

on 7 September 2020, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 4 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume amounts to € 8 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure: