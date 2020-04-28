Press release

Frankfurt am Main 28 April 2020 Page 1 of 1

Auction announcement

Reopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen - "Bobls") series 181 by auction

As already announced in the issue calendar for the second quarter of 2020, the Federal Government will reopen once again the

0 % five-year Federal notes series 181 of 2020 (2025)

due on 11 April 2025 ISIN DE0001141810

on 6 May 2020, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 4 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume of this series amounts to € 12 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid: Tuesday, 5 May 2020

Bidding period: Wednesday, 6 May 2020,

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time