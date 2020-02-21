Log in
Auction calendar for the UK published

02/21/2020 | 01:09pm EST

The auctions for the UK will restart on 4 March 2020, following the entry into force of the Withdrawal Agreement between the UK with the EU and the lifting of the suspension of UK-related processes in the Union Registry of the EU ETS.

The total quantity of general allowances included in the auction calendar amounts to 123,440,000, which corresponds to the combined volumes to be auctioned by the UK for the calendar years 2019 and 2020.

The volumes of general allowances to be auctioned in the period from 1 September until 31 December 2020 will be revised following the publication by the Commission of the total number of allowances in circulation in 2019 by 15 May 2020, in line with the operation of the Market Stability Reserve.

The total quantity of aviation allowances to be auctioned by the UK for the calendar years 2019 and 2020 included in the calendar amounts to 1,669,000.

The European Commission has closely coordinated the determination of the auction calendars with the UK and the auction platform.

Disclaimer

European Commission - Directorate General for Climate Action published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 18:08:47 UTC
