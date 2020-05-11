Auction for Sale (Re-Issue) of ‘6.18% GS 2024', Auction for Sale (Re-issue) of ‘7.57% GS 2033', and Auction for Sale (Re-issue) of ‘7.16% GS 2050'.

Log in
05/11/2020

The Government of India has announced the Sale (Re-issue) of (i) '6.18 per cent Government Stock, 2024' for a notified amount of Rs 12,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (ii) '7.57 per cent Government Stock, 2033' for a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, and (iii) '7.16 per cent Government Stock, 2050' for a notified amount of Rs 7,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs2,000 crore each against any one or more of the above securities. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on May 15, 2020 (Friday) using multiple price method.

Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the stockswill be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on May 15, 2020. The non-competitive bids should be submitted between 10.30 a.m. and
11.00 a.m.and the competitive bids should be submitted between 10.30 a.m. and
11.30 a.m.

The result of the auctions will be announced on May 15, 2020 (Friday) and payment by successful bidders will be on May 18, 2020 (Monday).

The Stocks will be eligible for 'When Issued' trading in accordance with the guidelines on 'When Issued transactions in Central Government Securities' issued by the Reserve Bank of India vide circular No. RBI/2018-19/25 dated July 24, 2018 as amended from time to time.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 14:38:01 UTC
