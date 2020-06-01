Log in
Auction of State Government Securities – Revised

06/01/2020 | 08:26am EDT

�स�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व बक�

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

सचं ार िवभाग,क� �ीय कायालय,एस.बी.एस.माग,मुंबई-400001

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website :www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication,Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

June 01, 2020

0वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi

फोन/Phone:022- 22660502

Auction of State Government Securities - Revised

The following State Governments have offered to sell securities by way of an auction, for an aggregate amount of`18,500 Cr.(Face Value). The revision is due to the addition of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sr. No.

State

Amount to be raised (`Cr.)

Tenure (Yrs.)

Type of Auction

1

Andhra Pradesh

1,000

4

Yield

1,000

10

Yield

2

Gujarat*

1,000

9

Yield

3

Jammu and Kashmir

400

10

Yield

4

Karnataka

2,000

10

Yield

5

Kerala

500

4

Yield

1,000

10

Yield

6

Madhya Pradesh

500

10

Yield

7

Maharashtra

2,000

2

Yield

3,000

11

Yield

8

Punjab

1,600

10

Yield

9

Rajasthan

1,000

4

Yield

750

5

Yield

750

10

Yield

10

Tamil Nadu

1,000

2

Yield

1,000

4

Yield

Total

18,500

*Gujarat will have the option to retain an additional amount up to`500 crore.

The auction will be conducted on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system onJune 02, 2020 (Tuesday). The Government Stock up to 10% of the notified amount of the sale of each stock will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions subject to a maximum limit of 1% of its notified amount for a single bid per stock as per theScheme for Non-competitiveBidding Facility.

Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronicformat on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system onJune 02, 2020 (Tuesday).The non-competitive bids should be submitted between 10.30 A.M. and 11.00 A.M. and the competitive bids should be submitted between 10.30 A.M. and 11.30 A.M.

2

Only in the event of system failure, physical bids would be accepted. Such physical bids should be submitted to the Public Debt Office(email;Phone no: 022-22632527, 022-22701299) in the prescribed form obtainable from RBI website(https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/BS_ViewForms.aspx)before the auction timing ends. In case of technical difficulties, Core Banking Operations Team should be contacted(email;Phone no: 022-27595414, 022-27595666). For other auction relateddifficulties, IDMD auction team can be contacted(email;Phone no: 022-27595688).

The yield percent per annum expected by the bidder should be expressed up to two decimalpoints. An investor can submit more than one competitive bid at same/different rates of yield or prices in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system.However, the aggregate amount of bids submitted by a bidder should not exceed the notified amount for each State.

The Reserve Bank of India will determine the maximum yield /minimum price at which bids will be accepted. Securities will be issued for a minimum nominal amount of₹10,000.00 and multiples of₹10,000.00 thereafter.

The results of the auction will be announced onJune 02, 2020 (Tuesday)and payment by successful bidders will be made during banking hours onJune 03, 2020 (Wednesday)at Mumbai and at respective Regional Offices of RBI.

The State Government Stocks will bear interest at the rates determined by RBI at the auctions.For the new securities, interest will be paid half yearly onDecember 03andJune 03of eachyear till maturity. The Stocks will be governed by the provisions of the Government Securities Act,2006 and Government Securities Regulations, 2007.

The investment in State Government Stocks will be reckoned as an eligible investment inGovernment Securities by banks for the purpose of Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) under Section24 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. The stocks will qualify for the ready forward facility.

Yogesh DayalPress Release: 2019-2020/2435

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 12:25:09 UTC
