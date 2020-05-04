Press release

Auction result

Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)

The result of the multi-ISIN-auction of 4 May 2020 was as follows:

Reopening New Issue Bubills issue: February 2020 / 6 months May 2020 / 9 months Due on: 5 August 2020 3 February 2021 Maturity: residual 3 months (91 days) 9 months (273 interest days) ISIN: DE0001137859 DE0001030310

Bids € 3,340.00 mn € 4,490.00 mn Competitive bids € 1,975.00 mn € 3,100.00 mn Non-competitive bids € 1,365.00 mn € 1,390.00 mn Allotment € 2,715.00 mn € 2,865.00 mn Lowest accepted price 100.13700 % 100.40500 % Weighted average price 100.14144 % 100.41408 % Average yield -0.5588 % -0.5438 % Allotment for bids at the lowest accepted price 100 % 100 % non-competitive bids 100 % 100 % Cover ratio 1.2 1.6 Retention quote € 1,285.00 mn € 1,135.00 mn (Own account of the Federal Government) 1) Increase € 4,000.00 mn - Previous issue volume € 4,500.00 mn - Total issue volume € 8,500.00 mn € 4,000.00 mn

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

