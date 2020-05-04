Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Auction result - Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 06:54am EDT

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 4 May 2020 Page 1 of 1

Auction result

Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)

The result of the multi-ISIN-auction of 4 May 2020 was as follows:

Reopening

New Issue

Bubills issue:

February 2020 / 6 months

May 2020 / 9 months

Due on:

5 August 2020

3 February 2021

Maturity:

residual 3 months (91 days)

9 months (273 interest days)

ISIN:

DE0001137859

DE0001030310

Bids

3,340.00 mn

4,490.00 mn

Competitive bids

1,975.00 mn

3,100.00 mn

Non-competitive bids

1,365.00 mn

1,390.00 mn

Allotment

2,715.00 mn

2,865.00 mn

Lowest accepted price

100.13700 %

100.40500 %

Weighted average price

100.14144 %

100.41408 %

Average yield

-0.5588 %

-0.5438 %

Allotment for

bids at the lowest accepted price

100 %

100 %

non-competitive bids

100 %

100 %

Cover ratio

1.2

1.6

Retention quote

1,285.00 mn

1,135.00 mn

(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)

Increase

4,000.00 mn

-

Previous issue volume

4,500.00 mn

-

Total issue volume

8,500.00 mn

4,000.00 mn

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 10:53:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:06aUK banks say coronavirus relief slowed by lack of full state loan guarantees
RE
07:06aEXTREME : Reschedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
PR
07:06aCUTERA : truSculpt® flex From Cutera, Inc. Wins 2020 Good Housekeeping Award
PR
07:06aIMV INC. : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on May 15, 2020
BU
07:06aPITNEY BOWES : Declares Common Stock Dividend
BU
07:06aAkoustis Reports Third Quarter FY20 Results
GL
07:06aSRAX : Reports Q4 2019 Revenue Growth of 3% Year-over-Year and Full Year 2019 Continuing Product Revenue Growth of 19%
BU
07:05aROCKWELL AUTOMATION : has Acquired Kalypso, LP, Expanding its Connected Enterprise Consulting Expertise
BU
07:05aPEUGEOT : Progressive and Secured Restart of Groupe PSA Manufacturing Sites in a Context of Resumption of Commercial Activities
BU
07:05aDEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HSBC is now Neutral
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
3AMS AG : AMS : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
4SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release of a capital market information
5TELEFONICA S.A. : Telefonica shares rise on O2-Virgin Media merger talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group