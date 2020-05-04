Press release
Auction result
Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)
The result of the multi-ISIN-auction of 4 May 2020 was as follows:
|
|
Reopening
|
New Issue
|
Bubills issue:
|
February 2020 / 6 months
|
May 2020 / 9 months
|
Due on:
|
5 August 2020
|
3 February 2021
|
Maturity:
|
residual 3 months (91 days)
|
9 months (273 interest days)
|
ISIN:
|
DE0001137859
|
DE0001030310
|
Bids
|
€
|
3,340.00 mn
|
€
|
4,490.00 mn
|
Competitive bids
|
€
|
1,975.00 mn
|
€
|
3,100.00 mn
|
Non-competitive bids
|
€
|
1,365.00 mn
|
€
|
1,390.00 mn
|
Allotment
|
€
|
2,715.00 mn
|
€
|
2,865.00 mn
|
Lowest accepted price
|
|
100.13700 %
|
|
100.40500 %
|
Weighted average price
|
|
100.14144 %
|
|
100.41408 %
|
Average yield
|
|
-0.5588 %
|
|
-0.5438 %
|
Allotment for
|
|
|
|
|
bids at the lowest accepted price
|
|
100 %
|
|
100 %
|
non-competitive bids
|
|
100 %
|
|
100 %
|
Cover ratio
|
|
1.2
|
|
1.6
|
Retention quote
|
€
|
1,285.00 mn
|
€
|
1,135.00 mn
|
(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)
|
|
|
|
|
Increase
|
€
|
4,000.00 mn
|
|
-
|
Previous issue volume
|
€
|
4,500.00 mn
|
|
-
|
Total issue volume
|
€
|
8,500.00 mn
|
€
|
4,000.00 mn
1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market
