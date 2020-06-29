Press release

29 June 2020

Auction result

Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills") of the Federal Republic of Germany

The result of the auction of 29 June 2020 for the

Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany

(Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

June 2020 issue / maturity 12 months due on 9 June 2021

ISIN DE0001030229 was as follows:

Bids

€ 7,126.00 mn

Competitive bids Non-competitive bids

€ 5,695.00 mn € 1,431.00 mn

Allotment

- Lowest accepted price

- Weighted average price € 3,681.00 mn 100.55700 % 100.55739 %

- Average yield -0.5818 %

- Allotment

- for bids at the lowest accepted price 100

- for non-competitive bids 100

% %

Cover ratio 1.9

Retention quote

€

319.00 mn

(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)

Issue volume

€ 4,000.00 mn

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

