Press release
Frankfurt am Main
29 June 2020
Page 1 of 1
Auction result
Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills") of the Federal Republic of Germany
The result of the auction of 29 June 2020 for the
Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany
(Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")
June 2020 issue / maturity 12 months due on 9 June 2021
ISIN DE0001030229 was as follows:
Bids
€ 7,126.00 mn
Competitive bids Non-competitive bids
€ 5,695.00 mn € 1,431.00 mn
Allotment
- for bids at the lowest accepted price 100
- for non-competitive bids 100
% %
Cover ratio 1.9
Retention quote
€
319.00 mn
(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)
Issue volume
€ 4,000.00 mn
1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market
