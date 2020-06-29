Log in
Auction result - Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen – "Bubills") of the Federal Republic of Germany

06/29/2020 | 08:46am EDT

Press release

Frankfurt am Main

29 June 2020

Page 1 of 1

Auction result

Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills") of the Federal Republic of Germany

The result of the auction of 29 June 2020 for the

Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany

(Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

June 2020 issue / maturity 12 months due on 9 June 2021

ISIN DE0001030229 was as follows:

Bids

€ 7,126.00 mn

Competitive bids Non-competitive bids

€ 5,695.00 mn € 1,431.00 mn

Allotment

  • - Lowest accepted price

  • - Weighted average price

    € 3,681.00 mn 100.55700 % 100.55739 %

  • - Average yield

    -0.5818

    %

  • - Allotment

- for bids at the lowest accepted price 100

- for non-competitive bids 100

% %

Cover ratio 1.9

Retention quote

319.00 mn

(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)

Issue volume

€ 4,000.00 mn

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 12:43:05 UTC
