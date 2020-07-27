Log in
Auction result - Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen – “Bubills”) of the Federal Republic of Germany

07/27/2020 | 06:11am EDT

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 27 July 2020 Page 1 of 1

Auction result

Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills") of the Federal Republic of Germany

The result of the auction of 27 July 2020 for the

Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

July 2020 issue / maturity 12 months due on 28 July 2021

ISIN DE0001030237 was as follows:

Bids

8,075.00

mn

Competitive bids

5,920.00

mn

Non-competitive bids

2,155.00

mn

Allotment

3,580.00

mn

- Lowest accepted price

100.59005

%

- Weighted average price

100.59017

%

- Average yield

-0.5803

%

- Allotment

- for bids at the lowest accepted price

40

%

- for non-competitive bids

100

%

Cover ratio

2.3

Retention quote

420.00

mn

(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)

Issue volume

4,000.00

mn

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 10:10:20 UTC
