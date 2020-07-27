Press release
Frankfurt am Main 27 July 2020 Page 1 of 1
Auction result
Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills") of the Federal Republic of Germany
The result of the auction of 27 July 2020 for the
Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")
July 2020 issue / maturity 12 months due on 28 July 2021
ISIN DE0001030237 was as follows:
|
Bids
|
|
|
€
|
8,075.00
|
mn
|
Competitive bids
|
€
|
5,920.00
|
mn
|
|
|
Non-competitive bids
|
€
|
2,155.00
|
mn
|
|
|
Allotment
|
|
|
€
|
3,580.00
|
mn
|
- Lowest accepted price
|
100.59005
|
%
|
|
|
- Weighted average price
|
100.59017
|
%
|
|
|
- Average yield
|
|
-0.5803
|
%
|
|
|
- Allotment
|
|
|
|
|
|
- for bids at the lowest accepted price
|
|
40
|
%
|
|
|
- for non-competitive bids
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
Cover ratio
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
Retention quote
|
€
|
420.00
|
mn
|
(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)
|
|
|
|
Issue volume
|
€
|
4,000.00
|
mn
|
1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market
|
|
|
