27 July 2020

Auction result

Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills") of the Federal Republic of Germany

The result of the auction of 27 July 2020 for the

Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

July 2020 issue / maturity 12 months due on 28 July 2021

ISIN DE0001030237 was as follows:

Bids € 8,075.00 mn Competitive bids € 5,920.00 mn Non-competitive bids € 2,155.00 mn Allotment € 3,580.00 mn - Lowest accepted price 100.59005 % - Weighted average price 100.59017 % - Average yield -0.5803 % - Allotment - for bids at the lowest accepted price 40 % - for non-competitive bids 100 % Cover ratio 2.3

Retention quote € 420.00 mn (Own account of the Federal Government) 1) Issue volume € 4,000.00 mn 1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

