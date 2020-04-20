Log in
Audacious Inquiry : Launches The SANER Project to Modernize Data-Sharing for COVID-19 Response Through HL7® FHIR®

04/20/2020 | 01:15pm EDT

BALTIMORE, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Audacious Inquiry, a leader in connected health information technology solutions, has launched The SANER Project, an open-source effort to streamline and accelerate real-time transmission of de-identified data among health care facilities, critical infrastructure, and governmental response authorities during public health emergencies and disasters.

The primary aim of The SANER Project is to inform critical decisions regarding the allocation of scarce resources while simultaneously reducing reporting burden on the healthcare facilities at the frontlines of response. By opening The SANER Project to the IT community, Audacious Inquiry is bringing together leading experts to solve these complex data sharing challenges.

The project leverages application programming interfaces (APIs) using HL7® Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®), an international data sharing standard proven to scale collaboration across disparate infrastructures. Using FHIR® is advantageous over other data-sharing methods, as it contains more discrete data elements, allowing for the specification and transmission of only the most essential pieces of information.

"In order to effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, public health agencies need access to data to control the spread of the disease and to manage limited resources across the country," said Scott Afzal, President of Audacious Inquiry. "Caregivers are being asked to take time away from patients to collect and enter data that meets reporting requirements. There is no better time than now for the health IT industry to come together and resolve the data collection challenges that impede the ability for our health care and public health practitioners to respond effectively."

To get involved in The SANER Project, interested organizations may contact:

About Audacious Inquiry
Audacious Inquiry (Ai) is an industry-shaping health IT and policy company that provides bold solutions for connected healthcare. Nationally recognized for its work to facilitate health data interoperability, Ai is a trusted partner to CMS, ONC, state Hospital Associations and Medicaid agencies across the country. The company delivers a cloud-based software as a service platform that is the catalyst for secure and smart health information exchange among physicians, hospitals, health plans, ACOs, MCOs, emergency responders, and public health agencies across 13 US states. Ai is raising the bar for how health data is shared, managed, and protected.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audacious-inquiry-launches-the-saner-project-to-modernize-data-sharing-for-covid-19-response-through-hl7-fhir-301043657.html

SOURCE Audacious Inquiry


© PRNewswire 2020
