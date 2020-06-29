Log in
Audax Private Debt : Provides Financing to Support The Carlyle Group's Acquisition of Unison

06/29/2020 | 11:50am EDT

Audax Private Debt announced that, as Joint Lead Arranger & Joint Bookrunner, it provided a senior secured credit facility to support The Carlyle Group’s acquisition of Unison, a provider of software for federal agencies and government contractors.

Headquartered in Dulles, VA, Unison provides procurement, supply chain, and contract management software for federal agencies and government contractors. Unison’s solutions help government agencies and contractors meet the complex rules and compliance requirements of spending or granting tax-payer funds.

“We are excited to partner with The Carlyle Group in its acquisition of Unison,” said Ryan Benedict, Managing Director at Audax Private Debt. “We believe Carlyle’s unique capabilities in the government services arena will help take Unison to the next level.”

“Audax Private Debt has proven to be a valuable, trusted financing partner throughout this investment process,” said Mike Gozycki, Managing Director at The Carlyle Group. “We are grateful for the Audax team’s collaboration and support and look forward to working together to pursue new growth opportunities for Unison.”

About Audax Private Debt

Audax Private Debt has invested over $19 billion across more than 815 established middle market companies in support of over 230 private equity sponsors. Our platform offers a range of financing solutions, including first lien, stretch senior, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments. For more information, visit the Audax Private Debt website www.audaxprivatedebt.com.

Audax Private Debt is an integral part of Audax Group, a leading alternative investment manager headquartered in Boston with offices in New York and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $26 billion in capital across its Private Debt and Private Equity businesses.

About Unison

Unison “Powers the Business of Government” through secure cloud and on-premise software, marketplace, and information products that support more than 200,000 users in Federal agencies, major DoD programs, and leading prime contractors. All software development and support are done within the USA. For over 30 years, Unison has continually advanced software and insight solutions to help Federal programs efficiently achieve their missions. For more information, visit www.unisonglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2020
