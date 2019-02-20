Audax Private Equity Completes the Sale of Rogue Wave Software to Perforce

Audax Private Equity (“Audax”), in partnership with management, has
completed the sale of Rogue Wave Software (“Rogue Wave”) to Perforce
Software, Inc. (“Perforce”) a Clearlake Capital portfolio company.
Headquartered in Louisville, CO, Rogue Wave is a leading provider of
software development tools and code components to Global 5000
enterprises, helping developers tackle the hardest and most complex
issues in building, connecting and securing applications. Rogue Wave’s
product offering solves problems across a broad portion of the software
development lifecycle, spanning Open Source Support, API management,
Java Development, and other key focus areas for developers. Known for
its commitment to help developers innovate with confidence, Rogue Wave
serves over 5,600 customers globally, including 250+ of the Fortune 500.
Geoffrey S. Rehnert, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Audax Group,
said “The Rogue Wave team has transformed the business from a provider
of code components to a comprehensive platform providing developer tools
and solutions for software engineers. We wish continued success for
Brian and his team as they enter the next stage of growth with Perforce.”
Brian Pierce, Chief Executive Officer of Rogue Wave, said “Audax
has been a valuable partner in helping us transform Rogue Wave through
organic growth and acquisitions. We are well positioned to augment
Perforce’s product offering and bring a compelling combined portfolio to
our customers. We look forward to partnering with Perforce to continue
that work, and drive positive outcomes for our customers, the industry,
our employees, and our shareholders.”
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Kirkland & Ellis, LLP
served as legal advisor and William Blair, LLC and Shea & Company, LLC
served as financial advisors to Rogue Wave. Cooley, LLP served as legal
advisor to Perforce.
ABOUT AUDAX PRIVATE EQUITY
Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in
Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the
firm has raised over $23 billion in capital across its Private Equity
and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $5
billion in 120 platforms and 743 add-on companies. Through its
disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax seeks to help platform companies
execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize
operations, and significantly increase equity value. With more than 220
employees and over 100 investment professionals, the firm is a leading
capital partner for North American middle market companies. For more
information, visit the Audax Group website www.audaxgroup.com.
ABOUT ROGUE WAVE
Rogue Wave helps thousands of global enterprise customers tackle the
hardest and most complex issues in building, connecting, and securing
applications. Since 1989, our platforms, tools, components, and support
have been used across the financial services, technology, healthcare,
government, entertainment, and manufacturing industries, to deliver
value and reduce risk. From API management, web and mobile, embeddable
analytics, static and dynamic analysis to open source support, we have
the software essentials to innovate with confidence. Based in
Louisville, CO, Rogue Wave serves over 5,600 customers globally,
including 250+ of the Fortune 500. For more information, please visit www.roguewave.com.
