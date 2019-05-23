Audi China President Thomas Owsianski to Keynote at CES Asia 2019

The Consumer
Technology Association (CTA)TM today announced that
Thomas Owsianski, president of Audi China, will deliver a keynote
address at the upcoming CES
Asia 2019. Now in its fifth year, CES Asia will run June 11-13, 2019
at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) in Shanghai, China.
Thomas Owsianski’s keynote is scheduled for 4 PM, Tuesday, June 11,
where he will unveil Audi’s vision in transforming mobility from a
driving experience to a digital adventure. Mr. Owsianski joined the top
management team of Audi China in August 2018 and was named President in
October 2018.
“Audi has been at the forefront of driving global transformation in the
automotive industry through their breakthrough advancements in
technology,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president, CES.
“Innovation has revolutionized the transportation experience, and we
welcome Mr. Owsianski to the CES Asia stage to share Audi’s vision for
the future of global mobility.”
Throughout Asia and beyond, technology is improving the transportation
experience, making roads safer, enabling greater accessibility, creating
job opportunities and allowing for greater productivity. CES Asia 2019
will feature the latest in transportation technology, doubling its
footprint on the show floor and introducing a new hall with the latest
concept cars and connected vehicles, from autonomous level 4 and level 5
to all-electric.
Mr. Owsianski joins top executives from Huawei and Hyundai as confirmed
CES Asia keynote speakers. Additional industry thought leaders will be
added to the keynote stage in the coming weeks. All CES Asia keynotes
will take place at the Kerry Hotel in Shanghai Ballrooms 2-3.
CES Asia 2019 marks the fifth anniversary of one of Asia’s fastest
growing tech events. CES Asia is the only event in Asia that brings
together the entire tech ecosystem to build brands, forge partnerships
and celebrate the best in consumer tech in Asia. The show will focus on
the latest innovation in transportation tech, AI, 5G and startups from
around the world, featuring more than 550 exhibiting companies,
including more than 115 startups. Visit CESAsia.com
for more information or to register.
