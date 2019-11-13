Audible Magic : Delivers Expanded Content Identification for Short-form Video

Audible Magic, the leading provider of content identification solutions, announced it has expanded its services to provide copyright compliance and monetization for short-form video found on social networks. The expanded service is available immediately. With the explosive growth and popularity of short-form videos, typically 15 seconds or less, there is a need to automatically identify copyrighted content of very short duration.

This capability supplements the company’s industry leading service for long-form video, which has been adopted by the social media platforms. The service adheres to the same high standards with exceptional identification rates and virtually zero errors. With the 24/7 nature of social media, the service operates at scale with sub-second response times. As a turnkey solution, the service is easily integrated and is cost-effective for a range of companies – from large global platforms to small startups; and websites to mobile apps.

The new service is integrated into the company’s recently announced UGC Music Rights Platform (UMRP), which provides a comprehensive program to facilitate the licensing and monetization of music on social media platforms.

“We’re laser focused on providing copyright solutions for user-generated content on social media platforms,” said Vance Ikezoye, president and chief executive officer of Audible Magic. “This expanded solution uses our robust technology to support the compliance and licensing of content used in short user clips, which is a significant growth area for our customers.”

About Audible Magic

For more than 20 years, Audible Magic has innovated solutions to identify content, manage rights, and monetize media. Audible Magic’s Emmy-winning automatic content recognition (ACR) technology powers billions of transactions monthly. The Silicon Valley pioneer is the trusted intermediary among rightsholders (including labels, studios, distributors, publishers, and collectives) and major platforms.

