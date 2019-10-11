Audie Murphy Ranch Named “Master Planned Community of the Year” at 2019 BIA Icon Awards

MENIFEE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audie Murphy Ranch, the best-selling community in Menifee, was recently named the 2019 Master Planned Community of the Year at the highly respected BIA Icon Awards in San Diego. California. This coveted award reflects the thoughtful planning, smart design and beautiful execution of a master-plan that embraces the importance of family and community. Framed by stunning natural beauty, Audie Murphy Ranch is distinguished by an impressive set of amenities exclusive to homeowners, including an enormous recreation center, multiple Jr. Olympic swimming pools, lush parks, sports fields, basketball and tennis courts, barbecue areas and a number of other attractions. Plus, popular community events are hosted throughout the year, bringing residents together for movies in the park, food truck events, book clubs, pizza parties and much more. At the center of Audie Murphy Ranch’s award-winning appeal is the outstanding array of single-family neighborhoods , all crafted by the nation’s finest homebuilders. Seven exquisite one- and two-story residential collections are currently selling, all showcasing light-filled open designs with features like large Great Rooms, gourmet kitchens, luxurious master suites, upper-level lofts, first-floor bedrooms and tranquil outdoor spaces.



Set in a prime Menifee location, Audie Murphy Ranch also offers the luxury of convenience, where good schools, shopping, dining and freeways are all just minutes from home. To learn more about the 2019 Master Planned Community of the Year, visit today to explore the grounds and tour models at individual neighborhoods. For immediate details, go to www.AudieMurphyRanch.com now.

“We are so proud of the community we’ve created at Audie Murphy Ranch and are deeply honored to receive such meaningful recognition at this year’s Icon Awards,” said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “We’ll continue to strive to live up to such an amazing title, and look forward to welcoming more homeowners to our extraordinary Audie Murphy Ranch lifestyle.”

Audie Murphy Ranch is now selling homes at seven single-family neighborhoods, including:

Kingston by Meritage Homes features modern, energy-efficient one- and two-story residences, spanning from approximately 1,990 to 2,912 square feet. Smartly planned living spaces include three to six bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths, inviting Great Rooms, modern kitchens with islands, flex rooms, covered patios, and two- to three-car garages. Prices start from the high $300,000s.

Savannah by Brookfield Residential offers elegant one- and two-story designs, spanning from approximately 2,718 to 3,492 square feet with three to six bedrooms, two to four baths, and three-bay garages. Interior highlights include spacious Great Rooms leading to covered outdoor rooms, gourmet kitchens, versatile bonus rooms, optional offices and flex rooms per plan. Connected Home technology enhances every home, allowing residents to remotely control front door locks, lights, thermostats and more right from their smartphones or tablets. Prices start from the mid $400,000s.

Tribute by D.R. Horton showcases beautiful one- and two-story home designs that include a unique floorplan with a multi-generational suite and separate entrance. Priced from the low $400,000s, homes range from approximately 2,474 to 3,172 square feet with four to five bedrooms, up to four baths, modern kitchens with islands, private dens, upper-level lofts or teen rooms per plan, a downstairs master bedroom in select designs, and two- to three car garages.

Vaquero by Richmond American Homes presents a lovely collection of single-family homes priced from the low $400,000s. Spanning from approximately 2,295 to 2,920 square feet, the one- and two-story floorplans offer three to five bedrooms, up to three baths, large Great Rooms, well-equipped kitchens with oversized islands, studies or flex rooms per plan, upper-level lofts, charming covered porches and up to three-car garages. Customization opportunities include covered patios, second-story decks, luxurious master suites and quaint morning rooms.

Dakota by Woodside Homes features contemporary single-family home designs, spanning from approximately 2,164 to 2,849 square feet. Open living spaces include three to five bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths, large Great Rooms, private studies in select plans, and up to three-bay tandem garages. Customization options include kitchen islands, first-floor bedrooms, a game room, outdoor leisure areas and more. All homes include a solar package for optimum energy-efficiency. Prices from mid $400,000s.

Willow Tree by William Lyon Homes offers seven spacious one- and two-story single-family designs, priced from the low $400,000s. Light-filled interiors span from approximately 2,260 to 2,744 square feet and offer three to four bedrooms, including a convenient first-floor bedroom, up to three baths, large Great Rooms, contemporary kitchens, luxurious master bedrooms with walk-in closets, an upstairs bonus room, two-car garages, and energy efficient features, such as solar, included.

Valor by Richmond American Homes showcases stunning one- and two-story single-family homes with living spaces ranging from approximately 2,800 to 3,520 square feet. Interior spaces are distinguished by three to six bedrooms, up to four and one-half baths, spacious Great Rooms, contemporary kitchens with islands, flex rooms or studies per plan, versatile upper-level lofts and up to three-car garages. Numerous customization options range from gourmet kitchens to inviting morning rooms. Prices from the mid $400,000s.

Audie Murphy Ranch offers everything today’s homeowners want for a vibrant, active lifestyle, including outstanding resort-style amenities, sprawling parks and picturesque trails. The Ranch House and The Plunge are two popular master-plan amenities, which combined offer an expansive 3,149-square foot recreation center, several swimming pools, a tot lot, game area, cozy firepit, BBQ and picnic spaces, plus a grassy amphitheater. Spirit Park, the 11-acre Sports Park and 3.4-acre Silver Star Park bring the best outdoor activities to life with features that include lighted tennis courts, multiple basketball courts, soccer and baseball fields, walking trails, a skate park, a playground and more.

Homeowners with children appreciate inclusion in a well-respected school district that includes the state-of-the-art Táawila Elementary School, which is located onsite at Audie Murphy Ranch, as well as Herk Bouris Elementary School, Menifee Valley Middle School and Paloma Valley High School. Charter school options include the K–12 Santa Rosa Academy in Menifee. All schools strive to provide a quality education with a focus on academic excellence and are charting respectably on the new California Dashboard system.

The master-planned community of Audie Murphy Ranch is set amidst 1,100 rolling acres of homes, parks and timeless beauty with convenience to local hotspots , including the Menifee Countryside Market. Framed by magnificent trees and century-old rock formations, the rugged silhouettes of the San Jacinto and San Bernardino mountains provide a majestic backdrop to this special destination. Developed by Brookfield Residential, the master-planned community provides a variety of new home neighborhoods for classic family living. Bordering an ecological preserve, Salt Creek is in the center of Audie Murphy Ranch, while miles of meandering trails and paseos link residents to community amenities.

To visit Audie Murphy Ranch, exit I-15 at Railroad Canyon Rd. and travel east. From the 215 Freeway, exit Newport Rd. and travel west. Follow signs to each neighborhood.

To learn more, please visit www.AudieMurphyRanch.com .



About Brookfield Residential

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com .

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit BrookfieldResidential.com for more information.

