Audio Essentials For The Work From Home Lifestyle And Remote Schooling

San Diego, California, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many to adjust their lifestyle due to their needs for working from home, and the remote schooling of their children. JLab Audio is a brand known for innovation in the crowded personal audio category and has released some new products perfect for those who find themselves working from home, as well as and families engaged in home-schooling.

Bluetooth headphones with integrated microphones are an essential part of the work-from-home toolkit as they provide better audio quality during calls video and audio-only calls, and their integrated mics offer superior voice clarity compared to those integrated into laptop and desktop computers.

For households with children engaged in remote online schooling, appropriately designed headphones with audio limiters for younger wearers, can be critical in helping young minds focus on the lessons at hand.

Great Price and Quality True Wireless Earbuds

GO Air True Wireless: JLab GO Air is the smallest and most affordable true wireless headphone JLab has ever created, with touch controls and other premium features typically only found on higher-priced products. Each GO Air earbuds have their own mic, which allows them to be used independently to conserve battery time or use interchangeably when the need arises. Plus enjoy 20+ total hours playtime which includes 5 hours nonstop in each earbud. $29.99

Active Noise Cancelling For When Focus And Call Clarity Are A Mandatory

Epic ANC Wireless Earbuds: Discretely compact, these are the upper echelon of JLab's active noise cancelation (ANC) products. Built with five microphones and two levels of ANC to create a perfect distraction-free experience. Turn on the Be Aware Audio setting allows some natural ambient noise to filter in for safe listening. Perfect for the traveler or anyone else who wants to carry very little with them as they tune out the rest of the world. Includes a 3.5mm AUX cable for watching on a plane and other times when the battery may be maxed out. $79.99

Studio ANC Wireless Headphones: Another new introduction, this on-ear active noise canceling headphone eliminates the outside world and stand out in a way that lets others know you don't want to be bothered. Two microphones collect outside noises and neutralize them while a third targets your voice for calls. Two levels of noise cancellation, 34+ hour battery life, and foldable for easy transport. Included AUX cable supplements the battery life when travel does not allow for a recharge. $59.99

Great For Kids

JBuddies Kids headphones: With most kids stuck at home and schools transitioning into remote learning, keep kids focused. JLab offers a mix of kids headphones starting at $15, from wired to wireless for all ages, plus all include a volume limiter to keep young ears safe.

For At-Home Workouts or Socially Distant Neighborhood Runs

Epic Sport2 Wireless Earbuds: The third generation to one of JLab’s sport earbuds, their adjustable around-ear memory wire that makes them perfect for active pursuits, and their newly upgraded 20-hour battery (67% increase from the last iteration), and an IP66 rating for water and impact resistance makes them ready for the long haul. A unique nano-coating material further protects against sweat damage. $49.99

About JLab Audio

JLab Audio is an award-winning designer of personal audio including Bluetooth earbuds, headphones and speakers. Founded in 2005, our mission is to enhance how you GO through life with incredible sound, inspired design, and innovative technology without the rockstar price. For more information visit www.jlabaudio.com.

Attachments

Terra Teat JLab Audio 853-380-5679 media@jlabaudio.com