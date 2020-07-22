Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Audio Modeling Selects 2Checkout to Enhance Customer Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 03:01am EDT

ATLANTA, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, is pleased to announce that Audio Modeling, a leading provider of expressive virtual instruments and live performance software, has switched to 2Checkout to leverage a more flexible digital commerce platform. The music software producer was looking to enhance customer experience and respond faster to market needs, while better employing internal resources.

Since the switch, Audio Modeling has enhanced its digital commerce operations across multiple areas, enabling it to run multi-faceted promotional campaigns and optimize the cart through advanced recovery options. Empowered with best practices from the 2Checkout team, Audio Modeling has optimized every aspect of commerce, including conversion rate uplift, for a frictionless purchase process across all international markets.

With 2Checkout’s Avangate Monetization Platform, Audio Modeling now has greater visibility into its online channel, with more flexible reporting, robust order tracking, and improved analytics.

“With 2Checkout’s Avangate Monetization Platform, our business team has a lot of freedom to implement digital commerce initiatives quickly and easily, with immediate visibility over results. We now have more control over the customer experience and can drive it according to our desired strategy. The fact that we are selling internationally in a very localized way, without worrying about sales taxation or compliance, is another big plus,” declared Simone Capitani, Partner and Chief Experience Officer at Audio Modeling. “The 2Checkout team has provided great support for our initiatives, and we couldn’t be happier with the results.”

At 2Checkout, we focus on delivering the best solutions to our customers so that they can grow their online sales and solve any challenges they face expanding their online business internationally,” said Laurentiu Ghenciu, VP of Sales, EMEA and APAC, 2Checkout. “We are happy to work with Audio Modeling and be part of their digital commerce journey. Empowering the music software company to optimize the customer experience through out-of-the-box tools and to get meaningful data quickly from reports and analytics was key for its digital commerce strategy. We are looking forward to seeing Audio Modeling expand its online operations even further.”

For more details about 2Checkout's Avangate Monetization Platform and customer success stories, visit the company's website.

About Audio Modeling
Audio Modeling’s mission is to create multi-vector expressive acoustic virtual instruments and distribute advanced technological solutions for musicians, composers, and producers, specifically using expressive virtual instruments and live-show solutions.

For more information, please visit https://Audio Modeling.com/

About 2Checkout
2Checkout is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses. It was built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce like global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance, and risk, so they stay focused on innovating their products and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Get more information at www.2checkout.com.

Media Contact:
Delia Ene, 2Checkout
Email: press@2checkout.com 
Tel: +31 20 890 8080 ext.: 4654

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:36aMICRO SYSTEMATION PUBL : MSAB Report 2020 Q2
PU
03:35aSPINEWAY : Advantages of MB3D+
GL
03:35aLLOYD FONDS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:34aDubai Islamic Bank net profit falls 27%
RE
03:34aBIOINVENT : 's BI-1206 could improve treatment in several cancers
PR
03:33aChina's Lufax seeks U.S. IPO as early as this year - sources
RE
03:31aShanghai's remodeled index still not reliable benchmark for the world's No.2 stock market
RE
03:31aNATURGY ENERGY S A : 1st Half Earnings Fell Due to Coronavirus Hit on Demand, Prices
DJ
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03:31aRISK INTELLIGENCE A/S : sees renewed increase in Advisory Services demand entering Q3 2020.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Software maker Jamf Holding raises $468 mln in U.S. IPO
2AKZO NOBEL N.V. : AkzoNobel's Q2 results show strong focus on margin and cost savings in response to COVID-19 ..
3UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : United warns travel demand will languish until COVID-19 vaccine
4IBERDROLA : IBERDROLA : Spain's Iberdrola expects 2020 profit growth despite H1 virus impact
5QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Last Qantas 747 prepares to depart Sydney for Mojave retirement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group