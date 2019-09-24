Audio Network Builds on Success in Japan With Key Hire from Warner Music and Returns to TIFFCOM

Toshihiro Furuya Joins as Music Consultant to Drive Business Across Media Partners

Audio Network Japan KK, one of the world’s largest independent creators and publishers of original high-quality music for use in film, television, advertising and digital media, has appointed Toshihiro Furuya as their Music Consultant, with the remit of working directly with local sound houses and enhancing the service offering.

Prior to joining Audio Network Japan, Furuya worked across artist relations at Warner Music Japan, where he led on projects like The Coinlockers from acclaimed producer Yasushi Akimoto, and on animation collaborations at Bushiroad Europe, where he was Managing Director, based in Germany.

“Furuya’s passion for music and management experience made him the ideal candidate to build our office in Japan,” said Yuko Yokoi, Audio Network Head of Sales for Japan. “We’re excited to expand the ground team to provide a more active sales approach and a greater level of service.”

As part of his remit, Furuya will also be looking after music integration with global TV streaming providers and local cable channels.

“We’ve seen steady growth in our business in Japan, and with the hiring of Furuya, we’ll be able to build on our strategy and scale more quickly,” said Andy Williams, Global Commercial Director for Audio Network. “We’re excited about providing the best possible music, service and technology to our valued partners.”

Furuya joins at the perfect time, with Audio Network participating at TIFFCOM, held October 22nd - October 24th at the Sunshine City Convention Center in Ikebukuro, Tokyo.

During TIFFCOM, broadcasters, brands, and content creators will be able to visit the Audio Network booth and experience any one of their 170,000 tracks, spanning a vast array of styles and genres with the team on hand to guide them through any questions they might have.

About Audio Network Japan KK:

Audio Network Japan KK is a subsidiary company of Audio Network Limited, a tech-enabled global music company and one of the largest independent creators of original, high-quality music for use in video. The company’s music is uniquely featured in both high-end TV and advertising productions, through to user-generated content on digital and social platforms. Collaborating with over 1,000 composers, artists and producers, Audio Network has built a world-class catalogue of more than 170,000 tracks of original music spanning a broad range of genres and styles and benefits from owning 100% of the rights to license this music globally.

Founded in 2001 by music entrepreneurs Andrew Sunnucks and Robert Hurst and acquired by Entertainment One (eOne) in 2019, Audio Network has that disruptive, independent spirit throughout. By joining forces with a global entertainment group like eOne, they continue a commitment to being both artist-first and platform-agnostic, while unlocking the power of creativity.

Audio Network Japan is a trustee member of the Japanese Society for Rights of Authors, Composers and Publishers (JASRAC). Founded in 1939, JASRAC is the leading music copyright administration society in Japan.

