Audio Network Continues to Expand Leadership Team, Names Andy Williams As Global Commercial Director

media, announced today it has added a new executive to its leadership
team. Andy Williams, a seasoned commercial and operational leader,
formerly Managing Director of Digital Content Services at ITN
Productions, has joined the company as Global Commercial Director.
Williams will report directly to the CEO, Robb Smith, and will oversee a
large international sales team responsible for the development and
execution of commercial and operational service strategies around the
globe, while enhancing the sales capabilities of the regional teams.
“We are capitalising on a huge market opportunity that exists within the
global media production industry. Our plans include driving growth in
existing key markets, expansion with recently established overseas
offices, and adapting our business model, to address the emerging
digital media and advertising markets,” said Robb Smith, CEO of Audio
Network. “We recognise that this opportunity requires a qualified and
highly-skilled commercial operator and we believe Andy has the
experience to oversee the full development of this customer service
transformation.”
As an industry disruptor, Audio Network provides a seamless experience
for clients to quickly and efficiently access and secure global music
rights across a catalogue of high-quality, original music from renowned
composers, producers and artists. Over the past few years, the company
has experienced rapid growth and attracted skilled executives to shape
and drive the company’s future. "It’s such an amazing time to join Audio
Network.” said Williams, "When you look at their stellar growth, the
market potential and the seasoned team that I’ll be joining - I’m
excited to bring my expertise to this global role.”
In addition to Williams, Audio Network just recently named music
publishing and licensing veteran, Todd
King as VP, West Coast in Los Angeles. They have also broadened
their international footprint with the formation of Audio
Network Japan, in addition to their offices in the UK, USA, Canada,
France, Germany, Holland and Australia, and sub-publishing agreements in
Italy, Spain, Portugal, Poland, and Middle East.
ABOUT AUDIO NETWORK LIMITED
Founded in 2001 by Andrew Sunnucks and Robert Hurst, Audio
Network is a global music company creating original, high-quality music
for television, advertising, enterprise and digital media. With more
than 150,000 wholly-owned tracks from renowned composers, respected
producers, and known and emerging artists, the catalogue covers a broad
range of genres, and offers simple licensing across multiple platforms,
anywhere, and forever. Audio Network Limited is headquartered in London
with 9 offices in 8 countries around the world.
