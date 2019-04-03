Audio Network Hires Christian Popescu as General Manager of DACH Operations

Audio
Network Limited, a global music company creating high-quality,
original music for television, advertising, enterprise and digital
media, has appointed Christian Popescu as General Manager for Germany,
Austria and Switzerland. He will be based in their Munich office. A
sales veteran, with over 15 years of cross-discipline experience,
Popescu joins from his recent senior leadership position at Getty Images.
Popescu will report directly to Andy
Williams, Global Commercial Director and will further develop Audio
Network in the DACH territories as the market-leading provider of music
licensing for TV, Advertising, Enterprise and Digital Media.
“We have aggressive plans to grow our Audio Network brand in the DACH
market,” said Andy Williams, “and Christian will be instrumental in
driving our sales and marketing activities and leading our commercial
business.”
As an industry disruptor, Audio Network provides a seamless
experience for clients to access and secure global music rights across a
catalogue of high-quality, original music from renowned composers,
producers and artists. Over the past few years, the company has
experienced rapid growth and attracted a dynamic and highly skilled team
of executives to shape and drive the company’s future.
Audio Network have also broadened their international footprint with the
formation of Audio
Network Japan, in addition to their offices in the UK, USA, Canada,
France, Germany, Holland and Australia, and sub-publishing agreements in
Italy, Spain, Portugal, Poland, and Middle East.
ABOUT AUDIO NETWORK LIMITED
Founded in 2001 by Andrew Sunnucks and Robert Hurst, Audio
Network is a global music company creating original, high-quality music
for television, advertising, enterprise and digital media. With more
than 150,000 wholly-owned tracks from renowned composers, respected
producers, and known and emerging artists, the catalogue covers a broad
range of genres, and offers simple licensing across multiple platforms,
anywhere, and forever. Audio Network Limited is headquartered in London
with 9 offices in 8 countries around the world.
