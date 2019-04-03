Log in
Audio Network Hires Christian Popescu as General Manager of DACH Operations

04/03/2019 | 06:45am EDT

The appointment is part of the company’s accelerated growth in German-speaking Europe

Audio Network Limited, a global music company creating high-quality, original music for television, advertising, enterprise and digital media, has appointed Christian Popescu as General Manager for Germany, Austria and Switzerland. He will be based in their Munich office. A sales veteran, with over 15 years of cross-discipline experience, Popescu joins from his recent senior leadership position at Getty Images.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005404/en/

Christian Popescu, General Manager of DACH Operations, Audio Network (Photo: Business Wire)

Christian Popescu, General Manager of DACH Operations, Audio Network (Photo: Business Wire)

Popescu will report directly to Andy Williams, Global Commercial Director and will further develop Audio Network in the DACH territories as the market-leading provider of music licensing for TV, Advertising, Enterprise and Digital Media.

“We have aggressive plans to grow our Audio Network brand in the DACH market,” said Andy Williams, “and Christian will be instrumental in driving our sales and marketing activities and leading our commercial business.”

As an industry disruptor, Audio Network provides a seamless experience for clients to access and secure global music rights across a catalogue of high-quality, original music from renowned composers, producers and artists. Over the past few years, the company has experienced rapid growth and attracted a dynamic and highly skilled team of executives to shape and drive the company’s future.

Audio Network have also broadened their international footprint with the formation of Audio Network Japan, in addition to their offices in the UK, USA, Canada, France, Germany, Holland and Australia, and sub-publishing agreements in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Poland, and Middle East.

ABOUT AUDIO NETWORK LIMITED

Founded in 2001 by Andrew Sunnucks and Robert Hurst, Audio Network is a global music company creating original, high-quality music for television, advertising, enterprise and digital media. With more than 150,000 wholly-owned tracks from renowned composers, respected producers, and known and emerging artists, the catalogue covers a broad range of genres, and offers simple licensing across multiple platforms, anywhere, and forever. Audio Network Limited is headquartered in London with 9 offices in 8 countries around the world.


© Business Wire 2019
