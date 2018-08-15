« Audits and Reviews Conducted

2014

December 31, 2014:Audit of the Erie County Water Authority for Compliance with Public Authority Laws & Reguslations for Reporting for the Period July 1, 2013 through June 30, 2014

December 31, 2014: Performance Audit of the Erie County Comptroller's Office Accounts Payable Section for the Period January 1, 2014 through September 30, 2014

December 30, 2014:Audit of Correctional Health Services and Inmate Medical Costs for the Period January 1, 2011 through December 31, 2013June 24, 2014:Audit of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library for the Period January 1, 2011 through December 31, 2013June 5, 2014:Investigation of Erie County Division of Weights and Measures for the Period January 1, 2014 through April 1, 2014

April 29, 2014:Review of Purchases of the Erie County Legislature for the Period January 1, 2009 through December 31, 2013

April 14, 2014:Revie w of Department of Information and Support Services Use and Control of Wireless Deveices January 1, 2012 through June 30, 2013

January 28, 2014:Aud it of the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Division Park Residences for the Period January 1, 2012 through June 30, 2013

January 23, 2014:Investigat ion Into the Recertification of Medicaid Benefits, January and February 2013

