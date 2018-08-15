Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Audits and Reviews Conducted: 2014

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 09:16pm CEST

« Audits and Reviews Conducted

2014

December 31, 2014:Audit of the Erie County Water Authority for Compliance with Public Authority Laws & Reguslations for Reporting for the Period July 1, 2013 through June 30, 2014

December 31, 2014: Performance Audit of the Erie County Comptroller's Office Accounts Payable Section for the Period January 1, 2014 through September 30, 2014

December 30, 2014:Audit of Correctional Health Services and Inmate Medical Costs for the Period January 1, 2011 through December 31, 2013June 24, 2014:Audit of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library for the Period January 1, 2011 through December 31, 2013June 5, 2014:Investigation of Erie County Division of Weights and Measures for the Period January 1, 2014 through April 1, 2014

April 29, 2014:Review of Purchases of the Erie County Legislature for the Period January 1, 2009 through December 31, 2013

April 14, 2014:Revie w of Department of Information and Support Services Use and Control of Wireless Deveices January 1, 2012 through June 30, 2013

January 28, 2014:Aud it of the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Division Park Residences for the Period January 1, 2012 through June 30, 2013

January 23, 2014:Investigat ion Into the Recertification of Medicaid Benefits, January and February 2013

« Audits and Reviews Conducted

Disclaimer

Erie County Comptroller published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 19:15:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:53pU.S. Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Weigh Emerging-Market Risk
DJ
09:50pWhite House condemns Turkey's tariffs on U.S. imports
RE
09:50pTurkey says ready to discuss issues with U.S. without threats
RE
09:45pOREGON FARM BUREAU : Century Farms & Ranches honored
PU
09:36pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Occupational Employment and Wages in Providence-Warwick — May 2017
PU
09:35pCryptocurrency Entrepreneur and Investor Michael Terpin Sues “Too Big to Care” AT&T for Permitting $23.8 Million Theft in “SIM Swap” Scam by Authorized Agent
GL
09:31pDFA DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA : Commends USDA’s Announcement to Purchase $50 Million Worth of Milk for Food Banks
PU
09:31pBRADLEY SCHNEIDER : Rep. Schneider to Host Alzheimer’s Awareness Information Panel at College of Lake County
PU
09:25pTurkish finance minister says Turkey-Qatar will improve cooperation
RE
09:21pMARK R  WARNER : Warner & Kaine Announce $75,000 in Federal Funds to Boost Economic Opportunity in VA Coal Communities
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 : Commodities slide pulls FTSE to three-and-a-half month closing low
2BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Lifts Stake In Apple -- WSJ
3AT&T : AT&T : U.S. investor sues AT&T for $224 million over loss of cryptocurrency
4MASSROOTS INC : MASSROOTS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
5Global stocks, commodities tumble; emerging markets hit as dollar rises, yuan falls

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.