Augmented Reality (AR) 2020-2024 | Adoption of AR-enabled Smart Glasses to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the augmented reality (AR) and it is poised to grow by USD 76.99 billion during 2020-2024.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will during the forecast period. Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Upskill, Vuzix Corp. and Zugara Inc. are some of the major market participants. The adoption of AR-enabled smart glasses will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Adoption of AR-enabled smart glasses has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Augmented Reality (AR) 2020-2024: Segmentation

Augmented Reality (AR) is segmented as below:

Application

Enterprise

Retail

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Education

Other Applications

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Augmented Reality (AR) 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our augmented reality (AR) report covers the following areas:

Augmented Reality (AR) Size

Augmented Reality (AR) Trends

Augmented Reality (AR) Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing AR integration in mobile devices as one of the prime reasons driving the augmented reality (AR) growth during the next few years.

Augmented Reality (AR) 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the augmented reality (AR), including some of the vendors such as Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Upskill, Vuzix Corp. and Zugara Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the augmented reality (AR) are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Augmented Reality (AR) 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist augmented reality (AR) growth during the next five years

Estimation of the augmented reality (AR) size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the augmented reality (AR)

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of augmented reality (AR) vendors

