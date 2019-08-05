Augmenting Sales and Profitability for a Pharmaceutical Company | Quantzig's Latest Customer Segmentation Analytics Engagement

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest customer segmentation analytics engagement for a pharmaceutical company. During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a leading pharma company to better understand and segment their customers based on their value.

The Business Problem: The client, a leading pharmaceutical company based out of Germany, faced serious issues due to their inability to classify customers in the new market based on their needs and specific behavioral and demographic patterns.

This case study describes how we helped a German pharmaceutical company to effectively improve sales and profitability by 23%.

The Solution Offered: To address the issues faced by the client, our experts developed a holistic customer segmentation analytics framework to improve their customer segmentation strategies and target new consumers through personalized marketing campaigns. Our analytics solutions also helped the client to glean actionable insights into various customer segments. Additionally, the solutions offered helped them to witness a significant improvement in campaign response rates and achieve an increase of 23% in sales and profitability.

Quantzig's customer segmentation analytics solutions helped the client to:

Increase sales and profitability by 23%

Glean actionable insights into various customer segments

Quantzig's customer segmentation analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Improving overall customer segmentation strategies

Targeting new consumers through personalized marketing campaigns

