Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Augmenting Sales and Profitability for a Pharmaceutical Company | Quantzig's Latest Customer Segmentation Analytics Engagement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 07:32am EDT

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest customer segmentation analytics engagement for a pharmaceutical company. During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a leading pharma company to better understand and segment their customers based on their value.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005060/en/

The Business Problem: The client, a leading pharmaceutical company based out of Germany, faced serious issues due to their inability to classify customers in the new market based on their needs and specific behavioral and demographic patterns.

This case study describes how we helped a German pharmaceutical company to effectively improve sales and profitability by 23%.

Our customer analytics solutions help companies to identify factors responsible for customer churn. Request a free proposal to gain in-depth insights into our portfolio of analytics solutions.

The Solution Offered: To address the issues faced by the client, our experts developed a holistic customer segmentation analytics framework to improve their customer segmentation strategies and target new consumers through personalized marketing campaigns. Our analytics solutions also helped the client to glean actionable insights into various customer segments. Additionally, the solutions offered helped them to witness a significant improvement in campaign response rates and achieve an increase of 23% in sales and profitability.

Get in touch with our experts to know how our customer analytics solutions can help you reap maximum benefits from a thoroughly analyzed customer database.

Quantzig's customer segmentation analytics solutions helped the client to:

  • Increase sales and profitability by 23%
  • Glean actionable insights into various customer segments

Quantzig's customer segmentation analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

  • Improving overall customer segmentation strategies
  • Targeting new consumers through personalized marketing campaigns
  • Learn how we can help you understand your customers better with our customer segmentation analytics solutions. Request a free demo now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:04aALTA DEVICES : Scaling up Solar Production to Disrupt Economics of Small Satellite Manufacturing
BU
08:04aARCH THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:04aSCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:04aSEARS HOMETOWN AND OUTLET STORES : (SHOS) INVESTOR ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Investigating and Outlet Stores, Inc. for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
BU
08:04aSHAKE SHACK : Announces Integrated Partnership With Grubhub for Nationwide Delivery
BU
08:04aWORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT : “Step Inside” WWE® 2K20 and Experience Franchise Firsts with Cover Superstars Becky Lynch® and Roman Reigns™
BU
08:03aUNISYS CORP : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
08:03aGALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:03aDRIVE SHACK INC. : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
08:03aTetra Discovery Partners Announces Name Change to Tetra Therapeutics
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint after only 18 months in role to speed up growth
2QUILTER : QUILTER : Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit
3YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION : SoftBank Corp first-quarter profit climbs 4% as mobile user numbers grow
4POSTNL : POSTNL : Quantum Capital Partners to acquire Postcon business of PostNL
5DSV A/S : DSV A/S : , 771 - SHARE BUYBACK IN A/S

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group